Parasol Arts Presents CARMEN, THE TANGO

Parasol Arts is proud to present Carmen, The Tango Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 PM. Performances will be at the Lone Tree Arts Center at 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets range from $20 to $32 and are available online at www.lonetreeartscenter.org.

About the show: Parasol Arts presents the famous story of Carmen using the sensual and passionate language of Argentine Tango. The performance tells the story of Carmen, Don José, and the bullfighter Escamillo. Carmen is a free-spirited gypsy in contrast to the temperamental and fickle Don José. Fate, a representation of Carmen's alter ego, tells Carmen's fortune with a deck of cards. A fight with Don Jose's fiancé, Michaela, leads to Carmen's arrest by Captain Zúñiga. In jail, she seduces Don José and convinces him to release her. Carmen is subsequently caught in a love triangle between Don José and popular bullfighter Escamillo. Captain Zuniga and Michaela disapprove of the unconventional behavior of Carmen and her lovers. Carmen dances alternatively with Escamillo and Don José until she is stabbed. She dies caressing Don José's face, revealing him as the assassin.

"It was very exciting to have my vision of an Argentine Tango version of Carmen come to life in 2018 as 'Carmen the Tango,'" said Parasol Arts Creative Director Lorita Travaglia. "It was even more thrilling to witness the emotional response of the audience. If a show can move you to tears, it's a success. And so I am presenting once again 'Carmen the Tango' but with some additional choreography and minor changes."

"Carmen, the Tango" features the talents of Donato Juarez as Don Jose, Diana Cruz as Carmen and Marcelo Molina as Escamillo.

About Parasol Arts: Parasol Arts is a professionally operated non-profit organization for dancers, musicians, vocalists, and creative artists who have achieved recognition in their respective fields of study and seek to collaborate on unique and original theatrical productions. By bringing together the talents of these artists in highly artistic performances, Parasol Arts endeavors to reach new audiences and introduce them to the joy and passion of Argentine Tango.

About the Director: Lorita Travaglia, originally from New Zealand has devoted her life to dance. Having enjoyed a 22 year performing career as a professional ballet dancer in companies such as the Berlin Ballet, Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet and International Ballet Rotaru, Lorita has been the Ballet Mistress of Colorado Ballet since 2006. Argentine Tango became her new dance passion in 2004 and she enjoys dancing socially, teaching and performing, but her greatest passion is bringing Argentine Tango to the community through her innovative and creative productions using the language of tango to evoke emotion and tell stories.



We both very much enjoyed your CARMEN: the Tango production, it was absolutely, utterly and completely magnificent!! I say this, as it brought tears of love to my eyes in the last few minutes! - Attendee from Carmen 2018 performance.

Photo by David Andrews





