Parasol Arts Presents CARMEN, THE TANGO

Parasol Arts is proud to present Carmen, The Tango Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 PM. Performances will be at the Lone Tree Arts Center at 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets range from $20 to $32 and are available online at www.lonetreeartscenter.org.

Parasol Arts presents the famous story of Carmen using the sensual and passionate language of Argentine Tango. The performance tells the story of Carmen, Don José, and the bullfighter Escamillo. Carmen is a free-spirited gypsy in contrast to the temperamental and fickle Don José. Fate, a representation of Carmen's alter ego, tells Carmen's fortune with a deck of cards. A fight with Don Jose's fiancé, Michaela, leads to Carmen's arrest by Captain Zúñiga.

In jail, she seduces Don José and convinces him to release her. Carmen is subsequently caught in a love triangle between Don José and popular bullfighter Escamillo. Captain Zuniga and Michaela disapprove of the unconventional behavior of Carmen and her lovers. Carmen dances alternatively with Escamillo and Don José until she is stabbed. She dies caressing Don José's face, revealing him as the assassin.



"It was very exciting to have my vision of an Argentine Tango version of Carmen come to life in 2018 as 'Carmen the Tango,'" said Parasol Arts Creative Director Lorita Travaglia. "It was even more thrilling to witness the emotional response of the audience. If a show can move you to tears, it's a success. And so I am presenting once again 'Carmen the Tango' but with some additional choreography and minor changes."

"Carmen, the Tango" features the talents of Donato Juarez as Don Jose, Diana Cruz as Carmen and Marcelo Molina as Escamillo.

