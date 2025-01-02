Parasol Arts Presents ANGELS, DEVILS AND MORTALS In February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Parasol Arts have announced the return of its critically acclaimed production, Angels, Devils and Mortals, a stunning fusion of ballet and Argentine Tango, for two performances only on February 13th and 14th, 2025, at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder.

The production, created and directed by Lorita Travaglia, is a reimagining of the 2017 original, blending breathtaking dance with live music performed by the internationally renowned Atlas Tango Project (formerly the Austin Piazzolla Quintet). This collaboration was recently featured in Dallas, where it captivated audiences during its performance with the Orchestra of New Spain, earning a TACA Pop-Up Grant for its artistic excellence.

Angels, Devils and Mortals explores the complexity of human emotions and relationships through two interwoven narratives:

“Mortals”: Internationally acclaimed Argentine Tango dancers Diana Cruz and Donato Juarez, alongside Parasol Arts' performers, bring to life a series of vignettes portraying the passion, drama, and humor of human connections.

“Angels and Devils”: Former and Current Colorado Ballet Principal Dancers Dana Benton and Jonnathan Ramirez embody the eternal battle between love and fear. With ethereal elegance and raw intensity, they portray an angel and a devil navigating the forces of light and darkness.

This Valentine's season, audiences will be swept away by the passion and artistry of this unforgettable evening of dance and live music, perfect for a romantic night out.

Performance Details

Venue: The Dairy Arts Centre, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302

Dates & Times:

Thursday, February 13th, 2025, at 8 PM

Friday, February 14th, 2025, at 8 PM

Tickets:

Tickets range from $25 to $40 and are available at www.thedairy.org. Use promo code EARLYBIRD25 for $5 off tickets through January 15th, 2025.

