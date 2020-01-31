PAW PATROL LIVE! is Coming To Denver's Bellco Theatre

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue an action-packed, music-filled production presented by Pedigree coming to Denver's Bellco Theatre on February 29 and March 1, 2020. The live stage show features the heroic pups from Nickelodeon's top-rated animated preschool series "PAW Patrol," produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons the pups Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that "no job is too big, no pup is too small," and share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Currently in its fifth season, PAW Patrol is Nickelodeon's top-rated CG-animated series starring a pack of heroic rescue pups. Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. Nickelodeon's U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated basic cable network for 20 consecutive years.

To date, PAW Patrol Live! has sold over 3 Million tickets worldwide and performed over 1,750 shows in over 15 different counties, including over 1,000 shows in the United States alone.

PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue Performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on March 1, 2020. Tickets start at $29 and are available at https://www.axs.com/series/9598/paw-patrol-live-race-to-the-rescue-tickets?skin=bellco or by calling 888-929-7849 .

VIP Experience: A limited number of "Very Important Pups" (V.I.P.) passes are available for purchase to each show. Guests who purchase a V.I.P. package receive premium seating in the first few rows of the theater's main floor and the opportunity to meet Ryder and two PAW Patrol pups at the V.I.P. Party following the show. The V.I.P. Party lasts approximately 60 minutes and includes an exclusive doggy bag, unique photo ops, and more.

The Bellco Theatre is a 5,000-seat venue that has been designed as one of the most technically advanced theaters of its kind. This venue offers the best possible acoustics for concerts, lectures, general sessions and family spectaculars. The Bellco has a 1,000-space on-site covered parking garage. The Bellco Theatre is located in the Colorado Convention Center at 700 14th Street in Denver, CO 80202. For more information, visit www.bellcotheatre.com or call 303-228-8260.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You