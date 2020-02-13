Ovation West Presents The Regional Premiere Of LEND ME A TENOR

A hilarious farce born out of mistaken identity and based on the opera Pagliacci, Lend Me a Tenor the Musical makes its regional premiere at Center Stage in Evergreen presented by the Ovation West Performing Arts Musical Theatre.

This madcap comedy, which premiered in 2006, is based on the play by Ken Ludwig. Fans of musical theater and opera will delight in the spoof on operatic conventions with passion, rage and lots of drama unfolding until a satisfying and hilarious climax.

The show runs Friday February 21 through Sunday March 8. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive in Evergreen.

It is directed by Warren Sherrill, with musical direction by Christine Gaudreau and Patrick Lee, and choreography by Melissa Trader. Some of the area's favorite actors will take the stage to sing, dance and deliver laugh-out-loud dialogue: Brandon Bill as Tito Merelli, Adam Kinney as Max, and Lindsey Kinney as Diana. The performance is rated PG-13.

Lend Me a Tenor the Musical features music by Brad Carroll, with books and lyrics by Peter Sham. Performance rights are handled exclusively by Steele Spring Stage Rights, www.stagerights.com.

Ovation West Performing Arts is an organization based in Evergreen Colorado, which includes the Ovation West Musical Theatre, the Evergreen Chorale, Center Stage, Altezza Chamber Choir, Summer Music Camp, and the Shining Stars Concert Series. For more information, and to purchase tickets for performances in the 2019-2020 season, go to www.ovationwest.org or call 303-674-4002.





