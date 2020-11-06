Ovation West Performing Arts Presents The Ongoing Kaleidoscope Season

Available through January 30, 2021 Evergreen's Ovation West Performing Arts presents the Fall 2020 Kaleidoscope Season.

Available through January 30, 2021 Evergreen's Ovation West Performing Arts presents the Fall 2020 Kaleidoscope Season. Enjoy music, theatre and dance on your own schedule. The Kaleidoscope Fall Package of all five virtual shows is available for $80 for two or more viewers in a household or $50 for one viewer; individual events are available for $16 single viewer, $32 for 2 or more viewers. Purchase online at www.ovationwest.org or call 303-674-4002. The link does not expire until January 31, 2021

Available beginning November 20, and back by popular demand, "Evening of Opera". Music director and pianist Jordan Ortman leads four up-and-coming Denver opera singers through an evening of popular arias and musical theatre selections.

Available beginning December 8 the holiday season kicks off with "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The Patrick Lee Jazz Trio makes everyone's favorite holiday music their own during an evening with special arrangements of Vince Guaraldi's seasonal tunes.

"This Wonderful Life" based on Frank Capra's iconic Christmas Movie. "This Wonderful Life," a hilarious one-man comedy, brings the story of Bedford Falls back to life. Family man George Bailey, evil Mr. Potter, devoted Mary, and Clarence, the angel-in -training are all part of the evening. This story of the power of hope, family and community will be available beginning December 18.

Still available for viewing - September and October shows!

Christina Caplan's dance workshop "And All that Jazz" from the hit musical "Chicago." Christina is a former Broadway performer, DSA dance teacher and choreographer leads you through the cutting edge choreography of Kander and Ebb's "And All that Jazz". Try the dance steps out in your own home! Video clip at https://ovationwest.org/events-tickets/andallthatjazz

"Infinite Joy", our virtual Broadway Review, features popular musical theatre songs of hope and joy with a sprinkling of humor. Favorite Evergreen and Denver actors perform an evening of entertainment and inspiration.

