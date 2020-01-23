Ovation West Performing Arts and the Evergreen Jazz Festival present "Queen City Jazz Band: A Shining Stars Concert" on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30 p.m., at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Tickets are $24/adults, $22/seniors (62 & 0ver) and $18/students, and are available by phone 303-674-4002 or online at www.ovationwest.org.

The Evergreen Jazz Festival and Ovation West have joined together to present this iconic Denver band for the second Shining Stars concert of the season. The Queen City Jazz band has been honored by Colorado Governors, the Colorado State Legislature and the Denver City Council, and has performed at every major Dixieland/Swing festival in North America. The current band continues to delight listeners of all ages with the music of the early masters of blues and jazz like Bessie Smith and Louis Armstrong, along with the great sounds of the "Second Line" straight from Bourbon Street. Ballroom dancers love the QCJB's mix of the 1930s and 40s standards from Cab Calloway to Duke Ellington. Wende Harston's vocal style and energy harken back to the great female jazz and blues vocalists of the past.

Organizers of the Evergreen Jazz Festival are excited to offer their fans a respite from winter and a chance to experience Queen City Jazz Band, always a jazz festival favorite, in the intimate setting of Center Stage. The Evergreen Jazz Festival, now in its 19th year, is a summer tradition for jazz lovers from across the region. Last year's event featured 11 world-class bands delivering over 80 hours of outstanding traditional jazz in five intimate venues across Evergreen. This year's dates are July 24, 25, and 26, and tickets can be purchased for the full festival or individual days. More information is available at www.evergreenjazz.org or by phone at (303) 697-5467.

Ovation West Performing Arts is an organization based in Evergreen, Colorado, which includes the Evergreen Chorale, Ovation West Musical Theatre, Center Stage, Altezza Chamber Choir, Summer Music Camp, and the Shining Stars Concert Series. In addition to this concert, their 19-20 season includes the comedy "Lend Me A Tenor: The Musical" at Center Stage from February 21 through March 8 under the direction of Warren Sherrill. In April, the Evergreen Chorale will collaborate with the Evergreen Chamber Orchestra to perform Gabriel Fauré's Requiem in Denver and Golden. Ovation West will also welcome pianist Patrick Lee for "An Evening of Jazz" with on May 8, 2020. More information and tickets for all these events are available at www.ovationwest.org or by calling (303) 674-4002.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You