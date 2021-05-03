OpenStage Theatre Returns From Hiatus With Two Live Outdoor Productions

After over a year without in-person performances, OpenStage Theatre & Company is returning to the Fort Collins theatre scene with two LIVE outdoor productions.

The Summer Season will start with "Tiny Beautiful Things" based on the best selling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted by Nia Vardalos for the stage and directed by Kate Austin-Gröen. A celebration of our strength, imperfections, frailty and absolute humanness - "Tiny Beautiful Things" follows the relationships between online advice columnist, Sugar, and the many real-life readers who share their most intimate secrets with her. With empathy, courage and compassion she weaves her own life story into the support she offers to her many readers.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" will make its Fort Collins debut in a location new to OpenStage - the Backyard at the Museum of Discovery May 28 through June 12, 2021. This show discusses topics of child abuse, sexual abuse/assault and drug abuse. Recommended for ages 16 and up or at parent's discretion. Guests should bring blankets and lawn chairs for sitting. No outside food or beverages will be permitted.

Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood will play in the Park at Columbine Health Systems June 26 through July 24, 2021. Co-directed by Producing Artistic Director, Sydney Parks Smith and James Burns, this rollicking new take on the beloved folktale contains swashbuckling adventure and a romantic heartbeat. This rip-roaring romp through Sherwood Forest brings back the youth in all of us. Join up and take aim with Robin and his band of Merry Men ... and Women ... as they champion the underdog and fight for justice. Laughs, romance and plenty of arrows fly in this all-out comic adventure.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! Guests are welcome to pack a picnic or snag a meal from featured nightly food trucks. Packed adult beverages are okay if guests are over 21 years old!

OpenStage will be staying up to date and abiding by the restrictions and guidelines that the state and county provide for the safety of the audience and the artists. At this time, the audience will need to be masked and socially distanced.

Tickets for both productions range from $15-32 and are available for purchase at openstage.com/events or 970.221.6730.