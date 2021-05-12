OpenStage Theatre & Company's TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Opens In 2 Weeks

OpenStage Theatre & Company will present "Tiny Beautiful Things." Based on the Book by Cheryl Strayed and Adapted for the Stage by Nia Vardalos as the first of two outdoor productions.

Based on the best selling book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted by Nia Vardalos for the stage and directed by Kate Austin-Gröen - "Tiny Beautiful Things" follows the relationships between online advice columnist, Sugar, and the many real-life readers who share their most intimate secrets with her. With empathy, courage and compassion she weaves her own life story into the support she offers to her many readers.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" is staged with Sugar at home behind a laptop, the actors voicing their letters aloud to Sugar. Sugar replies aloud with advice wrapped around pieces of her life story. The letters range from the light-hearted (someone's girlfriend has a Santa Claus fetish) to the serious (ought a survivor of sexual abuse disclose her trauma to her current partner). Sugar's responses always convey authenticity, compassion, and strength.

Director Austin-Gröen said, "I'm looking forward to having an audience watch these amazing, generous actors. We've all laughed and cried during rehearsals, and there is so much to relate to here. The stories are specific, but have a universal reach which resonates with what so many have experienced this past year. There is a lot about making connections when you can't physically connect."

This production takes place outside, in the "backyard" of Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Audiences should pack blankets and chairs as seating is in the grass. No personal food or drinks will be permitted in the venue.

OpenStage will be staying up to date and abiding by the restrictions and guidelines that the state and county provide for the safety of the audience and the artists. Guests will receive an email before the performance detailing the protocol for the show. At this time, the audience will need to be masked and socially distanced.

Content Warning: This show discusses topics of child abuse, sexual abuse/assault, and drug abuse. Recommended for ages 16 and up/parent's discretion.

"Tiny Beautiful Things" is OpenStage's debut in-person production for the 2021 summer season and is playing May 28 - June 12, 2021. All performances start at 7pm. Special performances include: May 27, free for students and educators; and June 3, Pay-What-You-Can.

Tickets for "Tiny Beautiful Things" are $22 for general admission. Tickets are available online at www.openstagetbt.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970-221-6730. The box office is open 12pm-6pm Tuesday-Saturday.