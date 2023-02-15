OpenStage Launches A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 The Witty Sequel To A Classic Play

What happens when the past collides with the present? OpenStage Theatre & Company is proud to present, A Doll's House, Part 2, this wry and modern follow-up to Ibsen's groundbreaking play, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by David Austin-Gröen. The Lyric Cinemas' Tiki Theater will play host to the family dynamics that Nora is walking back into after 15 years.

With a knock at the door, Nora Helmer is launched back into a household she helped burn to the ground 15 years before, and even after all this time, family ties not only bind, they strangle. Confronting the family she devastated takes more courage than she expected, but, for Nora, it is also an opportunity for a new beginning. This bitingly funny sequel to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 revolutionary masterpiece asks provocative questions about the roles we choose to play, the responsibility of the family, and questions how much has really changed for women in over 100 years. By the show's end, we still don't know what lies ahead for Nora. Maybe in another 138 years...

This production was created utilizing a combination of techniques and methods inspired by Frantic Assembly and Michael Chekhov, with additional stylistic influences drawn from prominent movement practitioners such as Anne Bogart, Jacque Le Coq, and Tadashi Suzuki. The development of both the movement and text were approached in parallel, culminating in a seamless integration, blending together to form a unified language for the play.

A Doll's House, Part 2 is a part of OpenStage's etcetera Season, meaning it will offer raw, real, honest theatre in an intimate space. You don't need to be familiar with the Ibsen original to understand this show and folks fearing a stuffy 19th-century Norwegian drama will be presently surprised to find that Hnath has taken a very modern approach to the material. The dialogue is peppered with expletives and the humor is sharp and pointed and the essence of Ibsen remains.

A Doll's House Part 2 plays from March 3 through March 12. All performances start at 7:30 pm in The Lyric's Tiki Theater. Visit www.openstagedollshouse.com for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator and pay-what-you-can performance on March 2. In addition, you can purchase a meal and drink package add-on that includes food from The Lyric's menu, and a non-alcoholic beverage, a glass of wine (does not include canned wine), or a beer.

CONTENT WARNING: Adult themes and language. Questions about content? Contact OpenStage at 970.484.5237

﻿Donations made during this production will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Tickets for A Doll's House, Part 2 are $22 for a regular ticket and $15 for ages 16 and under. Guests are also encouraged to add a meal and drink package to their ticket purchase for an additional cost. Tickets are available online at www.opentagedollshouse.com or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm-6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.