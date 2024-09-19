OpenStage Kicks Off 52nd Season With A World Premiere By Local Playwright

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Written and directed by Miguel Muñoz, October Surprise, is set to open OpenStage's 2024-2025 Season this month. Miguel Muñoz is a local actor and playwright, and a graduate of The University of Northern Colorado. Muñoz was last seen playing Oscar in OpenStage's SWEAT last season. A world premiere play, October Surprise will hold true to OpenStage's etcetera show style by performing at the nontraditional venue, The OBC Wine Project.

Playwright and Director Miguel Muñoz is looking forward to the production, “We're so incredibly excited to put this show on at such a crucial time for our country. I'm delighted that OpenStage is committed to producing bold work - this time choosing my play October Surprise. I can't wait for audiences to experience the creatively contemporary and powerful theatre experience we've crafted.”

In the midst of a high-tension Texas senate race, a political crisis at the border, and a sibling rivalry, Maria, a passionate, strong-willed immigration lawyer and activist is running against her brother Antonio, the new charismatic face of conservatism. When Maria uncovers a secret that could decimate her brother's campaign and his life, she must decide if her family ties mean more than her ideals. October Surprise is a heart-wrenching look at the disparity between family loyalty and personal convictions in America.

October Surprise plays from September 28 through October 12. All performances start at 7:30pm. Visit openstage.com/october-surprise for a complete list of performances, including a free student/educator performance(September 26) and a pay-what-you-can performance (October 3).

CONTENT WARNING: Mature language, Mature subject matter. Tickets for October Surprise are $15-$27. Tickets are available online at openstage.com/october-surprise or by calling The Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730. The box office is open 12 pm–6 pm Tuesday-Saturday.

