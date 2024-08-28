Oingo Boingo/The Clash Tribute Show Announced At The Oriental!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an incredible, nearly sold-out show in 2023, the Oriental Theater is bringing back two of Denver's most beloved tribute bands for another one-night-only Celebration of the Day of the Dead!

You have to go all the way back to Memorial Weekend of 1983 to find the last time Oingo Boingo and The Clash shared the same stage, and what a night that was. It was Mick Jones' final performance with The Clash, at the fabled US Festival in California that drew — at least by some accounts — more than 650,000 attendees and was produced by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Colorado's own Barry Fey.

Now, 41 years later, The Oriental Theater (4335 W 44th Ave., Denver) is proud to once again bring two of Colorado's most beloved tribute bands to the stage to relive some of that incredible magic on Nov. 1, 2024, when Reptiles and Samurai welcomes The Nuns of Brixton for this unforgettable crossover event that fits squarely within the wheelhouses of both groups' repertoires: Dia de los Muertos!

The two bands are comprised of musicians with decades of combined experience on the stage, and deliver incredibly powerful, energetic performances as they take on some of the most unique and enduring rock music in the canon of the art form.

Additionally, ASL interpreters from FLOW Performance Interpreting will be performing as well— making this special event more accessible for those with hearing loss. There isn't a better way to celebrate Dia de los Muertos anywhere in the Mile High!

With multimedia projection art from John Heenan (instagram.com/johnnylivefeed) and additional surprise special guest performers, this show already promises to raise the bar from last year's epic performance. Pre-sales are moving quickly, so it's highly encouraged to buy tickets sooner than later or risk missing out on this fantastic collaboration!

$20 in advance • $25 DoS • VIP tables available for $140

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Buy tix online: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/435823

More about the bands: Reptiles and Samurai: ReptilesAndSamurai.com The Nuns of Brixton: Facebook.com/thenunsofbrixton



