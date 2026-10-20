Nurse Blake to Perform UNSTABLE & UNRESTRAINED TOUR 2027 at Comedy Works
The touring comedian known for his viral healthcare humor will bring his sold-out stand-up show to the Denver-area venue.
Comedy Works has announced that Nurse Blake will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark May 14 – 16.
Nurse Blake is a nurse, creator, advocate, and touring comedian whose humor and storytelling have made him a viral sensation and a beloved figure in the healthcare community. With a career that has taken him from the bedside to sold-out comedy tours around the world, Nurse Blake celebrates the hard work of nurses and healthcare providers in a way that is both hilarious and deeply relatable.
His journey in healthcare began at just 17 years old as a patient transporter. Passionate about nursing from the start, he earned his BSN in 2014 from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and served as President of the Florida Nursing Student Association. Even as a student, he was an advocate for change—in 2013, he founded Banned4Life, a movement that played a key role in ending the FDA’s lifetime ban on gay men donating blood.
After graduation, Nurse Blake worked in Level 1 trauma centers across the country, but an unexpected passion for social media transformed his career. What began as funny Facebook videos to de-stress quickly went viral, earning him nearly 4 million followers and a devoted fanbase of nurses and nursing students worldwide. The New York Times even hailed him as a “genuine phenomenon.”
World-Renowned Comedy Tours – Over 200,000 Tickets Sold Now, he takes his signature humor beyond the screen with his sold-out stand-up comedy tours, which have sold over 200,000 tickets worldwide. His PTO Comedy Tour (2022) expanded from 14 cities to 55 due to overwhelming demand, and in 2023, he launched the Shock Advised Comedy Tour, a 100-city North American & International run filled with live skits, videos, and interactive stories from his nursing days.
His comedy has taken him to some of the most iconic venues in the world, including the Sydney Opera House & The Chicago Theatre.
Founder of NurseCon at Sea – The Ultimate Nursing Conference Beyond comedy, Nurse Blake is the founder of NurseCon at Sea, the most unique and exciting nursing conference in the world. Hosted on a cruise ship, NurseCon at Sea brings together thousands of nurses for top-tier continuing education, epic entertainment, and an unforgettable community experience. With continuing education courses, networking events, and high-energy shows, NurseCon at Sea is unlike any other conference—designed for nurses, by nurses.
More Than a Comedian – A Voice for Nurses Everywhere Through his advocacy, humor, and passion for healthcare, Nurse Blake has built a community that empowers, educates, and entertains nurses around the world.
For more information on Nurse Blake, NurseCon at Sea, and his new tour dates, visit: www.nurseblake.com.
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