Northglenn Arts Presents the Boulder Philharmonic's AMERICANA: REDEFINED

Northglenn Arts will present the Boulder Philharmonic String Orchestra's dynamic performance of Americana: Redefined at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn.

This extraordinary evening celebrates the rich and diverse roots of American folk music, blending gospel, jazz, blues, bluegrass, country, and global folk traditions into a vibrant and unified soundscape.

As part of the Boulder Phil's groundbreaking SHIFT series, Americana: Redefined brings orchestral music beyond the concert hall, creating shared musical experiences in intimate and accessible settings across Colorado's Front Range. At the heart of the program is guest artist Enion Pelta-Tiller, whose masterful and expressive violin playing bridges traditional and contemporary styles.

The program highlights both the timeless and the modern, featuring works like:

Trinity for solo violin by jazz legend Ornette Coleman, a stirring piece symbolizing unity and connection.

Beloved fiddle tunes Cluck Old Hen and Red River Jig, celebrating the origins of American-born traditions.

Contemporary works such as Darol Anger's Coal Burnin' Greasefire, which infuse modern energy into folk music's evolution.

With its blend of lively bluegrass strains and the soulful echoes of gospel, Americana: Redefined offers a fresh perspective on the music that defines the American experience. Don't miss this chance to celebrate the diversity and vitality of our shared cultural heritage.

Tickets start at $28 and are available now at https://bit.ly/NGARTS-Boulder-Phil-Americana. Secure your spot today and join us for an unforgettable celebration of American music!

For more information, visit NorthglennARTS.org or call the box office at 303.450.8888.

