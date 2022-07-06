Northglenn Arts Announces Fall 2022 Season Line Up

Northglenn Arts Presents, north metro's premier professional performance series, will offer a five-show season in the Parsons Theatre beginning September 9, with an additional family-friendly production, direct from New York City, Sugar Skull* in October. The curtain opens with a Latin Fiesta, followed by Face Vocal Band, the Colorado Symphony, Sugar Skull, and the season wraps up with two December holiday shows from Kantorei and Motones & Jerseys.

To kick off the season, the Parsons Theatre along with the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra will hold a Jazz Fiesta on September 9! The evening will bring the sounds of Samba, Mambo and more in a concert celebrating the rich culture of Latin music. Joined by award-winning vocalist Marion Powers, this concert promises to be a high-energy night of music you won't want to miss! The show is at 7:30 p.m.

September 15 brings back the popular, Boulder-based Face Vocal Band to the Parsons Theatre. Using only their voices, the band performs popular tunes, mixed with complex harmonies and beat-box rhythms into a captivating concert performance. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Back for a third performance at the Parsons Theatre, members of the Colorado Symphony will present An Intimate Evening of Famous Quartets on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. Spend an hour with the dulcet tones of violins, violas and cellos as they play works from famous composers through the ages. This intimate evening is sure to delight your ears and remind you why these works have remained important for centuries.

Direct from New York City, Sugar Skull! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure is a bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico. Join twelve-year-old Vita Flores and Sugar Skull, a charismatic candy skeleton, on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos. Along the path, they meet many colorful characters and learn that Day of the Dead is much more than a party - it is a celebration of life! Two performances will be held on October 15, showtimes are 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.*

Get in the holiday spirit on December 11 at 2 p.m. with Miracles - A Kantorei Choral Celebration from Around the World. Start your holiday season off right with this multicultural collage that includes Ed Henderson's "Milagros de Navidad" for guitar, marimba and percussion; familiar carols by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo; and a musical celebration of Hannukah - the Jewish Festival of Lights with arrangements by composer Joshua Jacobson.

Back by popular demand with shows added! Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi features a new MC and stellar lineup of nine singers, backed by an incredible band, performing your favorite holiday classics featuring songs from beloved artists like Marvin Gaye, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Herman's Hermits, with new songs added this year. Shows are December 16 at 7:30 p.m., December 17 at 7:30 p.m. and December 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for Latin Fiesta, Face Vocal Band, Colorado Symphony, Sugar Skull, Miracles and Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi! $20-25 adults; $18-23 youth, senior & military; and $15-20 for groups (10 or more). Packages available now, see five shows for only $75*. Tickets online at NorthglennARTS.org or by calling 303.450.8888. *Sugar Skull is not part of the package.