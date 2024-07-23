Northglenn Arts Announces 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northglenn Arts has announced its second full season of theatre, dance, concerts, and more in the Parsons Theatre for 2024-25.

“Within the Northglenn Arts Presents series you will find an impressive variety of high-quality music, dance, and storytelling that represent cultures from around the world. We invite you to experience local favorites like The Phamaly Theatre Company and the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra, as well as national and international tours representing stories from Mexico to Ireland. On behalf of the entire Northglenn Arts team, we would like to extend you an invitation to join us in the Parsons Theatre for our second full season,” enthused Michael Stricker, Director of the Northglenn Arts and Humanities Foundation and Executive Producer for Northglenn Arts.

Northglenn Arts Presents

Northglenn Arts Presents, North Metro's premier professional performance series, will kick off the season on September 6 with Boulder-based local favorite FACE Vocal Band bringing their infectious energy and love for all vocal performing. On September 14, experience an enchanting night of music and dance with Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra's Latin Jazz Ensemble featuring Samba Colorado for A Night of Latin Jazz. The evening will be filled with the music from Latin America and promises to be an exciting experience with this first-time collaboration with Samba Colorado! Don't miss it!

Sugar Skull! A Dîa de Muertos Musical Adventure! will take to the Parsons Theatre stage on October 6 for two performances at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. where families will meet Sugar Skull, a charismatic skeleton with a secret or two. With her skeletal new friend, Vita dances with ancient ancestors, sings with a sorrowful sorceress, escapes the trickster Chaneques, and even meets the famous Catrina Calavera. But can this clever youth gather the missing pieces needed for her family ofrenda before it's too late? Find out on October 6!

Get ready for a spine-tingling concert, Bewitching: A Halloween Extravaganza, with the Boulder Philharmonic on October 27. Join us for haunting melodies and thrilling orchestral arrangements that will entertain audiences of all ages. From eerie classics to beloved film scores, this Halloween performance will leave you spellbound!

On November 2, The Selena Experience will bring the magic of Selena to fans old and new at the Parsons Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The Selena Experience honors this iconic singer with a vibrant tribute, performing the traditional Tejano music, and lively cumbias that defined her career. Each song resonates with passion, promising to get you on your feet singing, dancing, and celebrating Selena's enduring musical legacy!

In December, a four-show holiday line up will be sure to fill the Parsons Theatre with family holiday memories! Starting on December 1 at 2 p.m., Irish Christmas in America, The Show will be back featuring lively instrumental tunes on fiddle, flute, uilleann pipes and harp, along with thrilling Irish dancing and telling the traditions of Ireland.

Experience Kantorei's Frostiana: A Choral Holiday, blending Robert Frost's poetry with captivating choral music for an unforgettable winter celebration on December 8 at 2 p.m.

Back by popular demand, Motones & Jerseys: Holiday Hi-Fi features a stellar lineup of nine singers, backed by an incredible band, performing your favorite holiday classics alongside some of the greatest songs of the 20th century for two nights -- December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 2 p.m.

To start 2025 off right, February 9 at 7:30 p.m. Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra is back with Americana: Refined featuring Enion Pelta-Tiller where they will explore American Folk pushing past the conventional boundaries of “Americana” and digging into the influences of gospel, jazz, blues, bluegrass, country, and global folk music of the many cultures of America.

Deadgrass, a string band that celebrates Jerry Garcia's musical legacy, comes to the Parsons Theatre on February 13 at 7:30 p.m. where they will explore his work with Old & in the Way, the Jerry Garcia Band, his Jug Band days, and the Grateful Dead, using the instruments that inspired him.

Laissez les bons temps rouler when the CJRO Ensemble performs A Night in New Orleans featuring Tatiana ‘Lady May' Mayfield. Be prepared for a rousing experience as the band celebrates one of America's most iconic jazz styles! Let the good times roll on February 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Then on February 28 in Portrait of Aretha, CeCe Teneal honors the legacy of the Queen of Soul with personalized interpretations of both popular and lesser-known songs from this 18-Grammy-Award-winning icon's 50-year career.

March 8 at 7:30 p.m. Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble returns to the Parsons Theatre to celebrate the complexity of life through movement, to dance in honor of the African Diaspora, the human condition, and the unity of ages and races.

Phamaly Theatre Company is back with inspiring theatrical performances in March! Phamaly Theatre Company strives to create a world in which disability and the differences within the human condition are celebrated; to provide a creative home for theatre artists with disabilities; to model a disability-affirmative theatrical process; and to upend conventional narratives by transforming individuals, audiences, and the world.

Then on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. Mariachi Rock Revolution dubbed the "Electrified Mariachi Experience" is a dynamic Latin-infused, rock-powered show that celebrates Mariachi tradition through an exciting fusion with rock. This high-energy performance appeals to all, from fans of Vicente Fernández to Led Zeppelin enthusiasts, and includes a special unplugged “Old School Mariachi” segment.

The Presents season ends June 8 with Leather & Lace, A Pride Month Concert featuring the Denver Women's Chorus and Denver Gay Men's Chorus. They will perform songs highlighting the cultural intersection that celebrate the uniqueness of everyone's gender expression and sexuality. Lace up and let this music guide you through your own jaunt of self-reflection and celebration.

TICKETS & PACKAGES

Northglenn Arts strives to keep ticket prices affordable and accessible to all with packages and single tickets options. Tickets and Packages are both available now! Flex packages are available with the choice of 4 or 8 shows out of the Presents season's 16 flex eligible shows. Go online for specific pricing details at NorthglennARTS.org. To purchase tickets & packages online visit NorthglennARTS.org or call the box office at 303.450.8888.

NEW! NATIONAL TOURING ADD-ON SHOWS

For the first time, Northglenn Arts will debut a series of Add-On performances, offering additional opportunities to enjoy thrilling national touring live entertainment in the north metro region! On December 21 at 7:30 p.m., join The Second City: The Good the Bad and the Ugly Sweater for an evening filled with seasonal songs, sketches, and their renowned improv comedy. From festive family gatherings to office parties and classic holiday movies, everything gets a hilarious twist! Continuing their 65-year tradition of innovative satire, The Second City promises a fast-paced, fresh take on holiday fun.

On May 9 at 7 p.m. step into an outrageous adventure of arts: ARTRAGEOUS the ONLY show where you can witness the fusion of live art, rock concert, imaginative movement, vocal performance, comedy, blacklight Bunraku, Artpunk wear, and inclusion in one magical experience. A captivating blend of live painting, music, dance, comedy, and interactive fun for the whole family.

Additional Add-on shows will be announced throughout the coming season. Add-on shows are not eligible for flex packages. Tickets for Add-on shows will go on sale to the public on August 13, 2024. Those tickets will be available to Presents Package holders on August 6, 2024.

