Nobuntu Comes to the Lakewood Cultural Center in November

With spirited performances featuring Zimbabwean songs, Afro jazz and gospel, the cappella quartet Nobuntu has been drawing international acclaim. The all-female quartet will be on stage at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 as a feature of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 25th anniversary season.

From Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Nobuntu represents a new generation of young female African singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty, and heritage through art. The ensemble’s mission is the belief that music can be an important vehicle for change, one that transcends racial, tribal, religious, gender, and economic boundaries. The result is “a vibrant and stunning performance full of sparkling energy.” (Sunday Times, Germany). The word “Nobuntu” is an African concept that values humbleness, love, purpose, unity and family from a woman’s perspective, and these values bring the group energy. Performing with pure voices, minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments and authentic dance movement, the quartet brings joy as the group performs around the world, most recently at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and throughout the African continent.

Want to join the mission and experience “Nobuntu”? Join our African Dance Workshop on Saturday, Nov. 2, 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. at Lakewood Cultural Center. This interactive workshop will teach participants various dances from the Ndebele culture including the origin and meaning of various rhythms. Accompanied by singing, rhythms will be taught through drumming, clapping and movement. Open to ages 14-plus for a fee of $25. Sign up at Lakewood.org/Register with keyword “Nobuntu.”

Tickets are available for Nobuntu, holiday and spring performances from the robust schedule of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season. Purchase tickets starting at $29 at 303-987-7845, the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway or online at Lakewood.org/LCCP.

