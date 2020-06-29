Nearly $1.5 Million Raise to Rehabilitate the Tabor Opera House

According to The Mountain Mail, nearly $1.5 million has been raised to rehabilitate the Tabor Opera House.

The funding was provided by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund, National Park Service Save America's Treasure program, Colorado State Historical Fund, National Trust for Historic Preservation & American Express Partners in Preservation program and the city of Leadville.

Partners in Preservation funds were earned by Tabor Opera House supporters nationwide, who voted online to help the Tabor win first place and $150,000 in a national campaign.

The first phase of work is set to begin this summer. The work is expected to be completed in late summer 2021.

High in the Colorado Rockies stands the Tabor Opera House, where you can still sense spirit of the Silver Rush. Set in Leadville, Colorado, the highest-elevation city in North America, the Tabor Opera House hosts world-class performances and tours each summer.

In 2019, this remnant of the wild West-deemed a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation-celebrates its 140th anniversary. Yet the decades have taken a toll on the Tabor, named one of Colorado's Endangered Places, by Colorado Preservation, Inc. Today, a spirited effort is underway to revitalize this historic opera house and create a center for diverse arts and culture in the heart of Leadville.

