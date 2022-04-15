Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Raise Over $35,000 For The Marigold Project

The newly reopened Skylark Lounge in Denver, CO, hosted Skylark owners Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats for three frenetic concerts, April 12-14th, to benefit Rateliff's foundation The Marigold Project.

Together over the residency, $36,500 was raised for the foundation. Each night, 175 people witnessed a blistering show from Denver's own band, whose next hometown shows are two sold-out nights at Red Rocks in August. On Tuesday and Wednesday night, comedian Josh Blue (3rd place winner on America's Got Talent 2021), and Skylark co-owner, surprised the crowd with a comedy set before the Night Sweats performed.

Rateliff and his fellow band members have lived, and still live in, the Baker neighborhood which houses the Skylark. When the bar came up for sale a year ago, they were determined to save it from closing and being turned into new development. The band members are all owners of the classic Denver South Broadway bar which now serves as a music, comedy, and event venue in its revamped upstairs Bobcat Lounge. The Bobcat name is a nod to Rateliff's and bassist Joseph Pope III's lifelong friend Bob Ashby who runs the Skylark.

Downstairs, the Skylark Lounge features its historic horseshoe bar, booth and barstool seating, and photo booth. Upstairs, Bobcat Lounge is busy supporting both local music and national touring acts, comedians, DJs, drag nights, art shows, and much more. With the spirit of community building in mind, the aforementioned Marigold Project hosts a monthly Sunday afternoon Community Conversation at the Bobcat Lounge featuring national guests. The outside of The Skylark has also received a facelift with brand new awnings for the patio that rings the building. As part of the renovations, Gregg Deal painted a stunning mural on the south side of the building.

The Marigold Project was founded by Nathaniel Rateliff in 2017. The Marigold Project is a foundation that supports community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of racial, social, and economic justice.