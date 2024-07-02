Multi-Sensory Immersive Experience DARKFIELD Extended By Popular Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center and Realscape Productions, in partnership with UK-based creators of innovative immersive experiences, DARKFIELD, have announced that, due to popular demand, the US tour launch of the multi-sensory series DARKFIELD, featuring SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA, will extend through September 1 in the city's River North (RiNo) Art District neighborhood.

Following sold-out tours in Australia and the UK, and showcasing internationally in Mexico, Taiwan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, Denver audiences will have the opportunity to step into transformed shipping containers in complete darkness to experience a multi-sensory audio thrill-seeking adventure that explores the depths of human psychology and perception.

"We are thrilled that audiences in Denver are as enthusiastic about DARKFIELD as we are, and now even more people will have the chance to experience it through Labor Day weekend,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of Off-Center. “We are honored that our partners Realscape Productions and DARKFIELD will launch the US tour of this trio of mind-bending experiences in Denver.”

Tickets and more information are available at denvercenter.org/darkfield. Individuals can enhance their experience and save when purchasing the limited DARKFIELD ticket bundle.

Please be advised that the DCPA – denvercenter.org – is the ONLY authorized ticket provider for these productions in Denver. As with all productions produced and/or presented by the DCPA, ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party run the risk of overpaying or purchasing illegitimate tickets. Patrons should be aware that the DCPA is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. Patrons found in violation of the DCPA Ticket Purchase and Sale Terms and Policies may have all of their tickets cancelled.

Comments