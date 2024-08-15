Moshe Kasher to Perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Moshe Kasher will perform at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday August 22, Friday August 23, and Saturday August 24.

Moshe Kasher is an Emmy award winning host and the two-time bestselling author of Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16 as well as Subculture Vulture: A Memoir in Six scenes.



He has filmed two specials for Netflix, The Honeymoon Stand Up Special and Live in Oakland and hosted his own talk show on Comedy Central Problematic.

He co-hosts the hit podcast, The Endless Honeymoon with his wife, Natasha Leggero. He has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, After Midnight, Another Period, Shameless, The Good Place, Brooklyn 99, Drunk History and more.



A versed writer, Kasher has written for several films, series and specials including HBO's Betty, Little America, Zoolander 2, Another Period, and the Comedy Central Roasts.



Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com



Comments