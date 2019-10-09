More Adventure Film Is Coming To Aspen This November With Women's Adventure Film Tour!

Aspen's Wheeler Opera House is pleased to announce the return of Women's Adventure Film Tour on November 16, 2019 at 6:30 PM, with an all new set of short films celebrating amazing women. Aspen adventure film junkies won't want to miss this evening of skiing, cliff diving, paragliding, hiking, and more! Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com. The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

"I've said it before and I will say it again: Aspen LOVES adventure film! Coming off of a sold out showing of 'An Evening of Adventure' during Aspen Mountain Film Festival, we are so pleased to bring another full evening of adventure films to the valley," says Wheeler Opera House Executive Director, Gena Buhler. "This particular program is looking at some of the amazing women in adventure, but of course it will be an incredibly inspiring evening for all audience members!"

The program will include the following short films, plus additional films to be added at a later date.

Rainbow Dive

On a quest to reinvigorate her sense of purpose, and to reconnect with her passion for diving, Rhiannan joined up with a childhood friend, Emily, for the adventure of a lifetime through the Australian Outback. Just two friends, a van, and the open road.

Skye's the Limit

The Award-Winning "Skye's The Limit" documents one woman's solo circumnavigation of the Isle of Skye, Scotland, on a Stand up Paddleboard. The adventure serves to highlight the effects of plastic pollution on even stunning, remote and wild places such as this, and brings positive and engaging solutions to the issue.

Couples

As professional athletes the ladies are constantly faced with the risks and challenges of backcountry skiing, overcoming vulnerability and fear, experiencing adrenaline rushes and absolute joy. But did they ever think how their spouses feel about them being out there in these wild mountains? Together, in 'Shades of Winter: COUPLES' they all explore the Purcel & Selkirk range in Canada, BC, sharing the fun as well as the expertise and loads of big smiles.

You Never Know

This documentary shows the story of one of most successful female paragliding pilots in history of this sport.

Par for the Course

Mirna Valerio takes on her first ever sky race at the 4th annual Broken Arrow Sky Race. Mirna navigated the rocky, exposed ridge lines, steep climbs and snow filled descents of Squaw Valley with an attitude unlike any other.

The Wheeler is also pleased to announce the special guest for the December 15 screening of "Heavy Water," Director Michael Oblowitz. Michael Oblowitz is a South African filmmaker who has directed and produced a number of critically acclaimed movies. Oblowitz' Filmography ranges from artistic films, music videos, documentaries and numerous scripted movies including official entries at both the Cannes Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

His iconic surfing documentary, SEA OF DARKNESS (2010) won many film festivals throughout the world, including Byron Bay International Film Festival, San Sebastien Surf Film Festival, X-Dance Festival at Sundance, New York Surf Film Festival etc... Being a passionate surfer himself, in HEAVY WATER, Michael Oblowitz returns to a subject he is deeply passionate about.

Aspen Mountain Film Festival presents

Heavy Water (Directed by Michael Oblowitz, 2019, 84 mins)

Sunday, December 15 at 6:30pm; $15

HEAVY WATER follows big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher through the evolution of surfing and his relationship with big waves. Tracing his lineage back to his grandfather, one of the pioneers of Oahu's North Shore, Fletcher and other fellow surf and skateboard legends share insights from the pursuit of their passion. A voyage through the eyes of the surfing community that delves deep into the mind-set of the board sports culture and it's roots, culminating in a spectacular, never-before-performed stunt, which ones again raises the bar of what is possible. Special Guests Michael Oblowitz will host a Q&A following the film.

Parental Advisory: This documentary film contains language, death, drug use, and suicide.

For more information about these events, please visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





