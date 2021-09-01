Moderator Announced for A Conversation With Stacey Abrams at Paramount Theatre, October 13

Paramount Theatre, Tobin Entertainment and Comedy Works Entertainment have announced Gloria Neal will moderate the one-night only engagement with political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams.

The speaking tour - A Conversation with Stacey Abrams - is coming to Denver's Paramount Theatre on October 13, 2021. Ticket prices are $44.50, $64.50 and $79.50 plus applicable fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include a meet and greet for $200.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.paramountdenver.com.

Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams will inform and empower.

"People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it's easy to see why." - TIME Magazine

About Gloria Neal: From being a TV news anchor and reporter in Atlanta, GA and Denver, Colorado, to being a columnist, a radio reporter, as well as a talk show host, and most recently the host of a podcast series in partnership with UC Health focused solely on women - The evre Woman's Podcast, Gloria's talents are very much in demand.

With over 30 years of combined experience working as a journalist, with major city governments, nonprofits and private sector organizations, Gloria brings her entire toolkit to everything she touches - including her passion for inclusivity and intentionality, as well as her problem-solving skills. And it is these qualities that drive her in traditional and non-traditional environments. Her versatility keeps her very busy all across the country.

Gloria is also a strong believer in being involved with community, especially through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Whether that means consulting, coaching, being philanthropic or speaking up for those who have been disenfranchised, she is always willing to use her voice and influence for the greater good.

Gloria's current position is Director of Public Affairs for Denver's Mayor, Michael B. Hancock.

During her "down" time, Gloria enjoys spending time with her husband and close friends. She also enjoys going to the gym, hiking, meditating and the arts.

About Stacey Abrams: Political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur and author Stacey Abrams made history and captured the nation's attention as the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in any state, going on to win at the time more votes than any other Democrat in Georgia's history. After eleven years in the Georgia House of Representatives, seven as Minority Leader, Abrams became the 2018 Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia in what was one of the most-watched and closest elections of the year. After witnessing the election's mismanagement by the Secretary of State's office, Abrams launched Fair Fight to ensure free and fair elections. The impact of Fair Fight led to Abrams being named to the Forbes list of "World's Most Powerful Women In 2020."

Sought-out to speak everywhere from TED, where her talk has racked up over a million views and counting, to college campuses, to the Commonwealth Club, Abrams is a powerful and passionate speaker heralded for her candid insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true force for change. As TIME wrote of her, "People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it's easy to see why." Abrams' New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change, is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to running a successful political campaign, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action. Her most recent book Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack.