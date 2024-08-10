Merely Players Studio Series Will Present THE GHETTO SHAMAN Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Merely Players Studio Series will present THE GHETTO SHAMAN: That Which Lurks in the Shadows on August 16 & 17 2024 at 7:00 pm and August 18 at 2:00 pm at Merely Underground, (789 Tech Center Drive, Durango). The performance is Pay What You Wish. No Reservations are required.

"The Ghetto Shaman: That Which Lurks in the Shadow" is an exploration of the struggle for identity, voice, and autonomy in the face of overwhelming pressures. This psychosomatic performance delves into the tormented and displaced psyche, pushed to its limits, revealing what lies beneath the surface. "The Ghetto Shaman: That Which Lurks in the Shadow" is a journey toward the quest for relief. The solo work serves as a bridge between the seen and unseen, highlighting the interconnectedness of body and psyche. Through a ritual of shapeshifting, it expresses the shadows of the self seeping from the psyche into physical manifestations.

Choreographer and Performer: Ja'Moon

Music: Murcof, Steve Reich arranged by Ja'Moon Costumes: Ja'Moon

Text: Ja'Moon

Theatrical Consultants: Alessandra Seutin, Wesley Ruzibiza, and Wanjiru Kamuyu

For more information, visit: www.merelyplayers.org

Comments