Matteo Lane Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Month

Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian whose stand-up special can be seen on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup. He's appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, HBO's Crashing, and Will & Grace. Matteo was also a cast member on MTV's GirlCode, as well as MTV2's GuyCode and Joking Off.

Matteo is currently developing an animated series Kickass Drag Queen, together with Bob the Drag Queen, Gary Sanchez and Unicorn Island Productions. He also co-hosts the podcast Inside the Closet together with Emma Willmann.

Not limited to just stand-up, he also performs a live cabaret, Streisand at the Bon Soir, to great critical acclaim. Fluent in five languages and with a singing range of six octaves, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and opera singer before starting his comedy career.

Matteo Lane will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square January 27-29.

For tickets: ComedyWorks.com