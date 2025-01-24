MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: TRAVEL EDITION Extended by Popular Demand  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center and The Path Entertainment Group have announced that the Denver engagement of MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition will extend by popular demand through March 9, 2025.

Following the launch of the U.S. tour last October in Denver, audiences and critics are raving about MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition. No Proscenium says it’s “fun and innovative” and Onstage Colorado describes it as “A fun night out with friends or family – especially those with a competitive spirit! The awe-inspiring detail made me feel like I was smack-dab in the middle of a game show. All in all: well worth the trip!” Audiences are also loving MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition, saying it is “Very well done. From the technology integration to the aesthetics of the board. It was superb!” and that “The energy and the atmosphere were fantastic!”

MONOPOLY LIFESIZED: Travel Edition is a 70-minute family-friendly experience based on the classic board game that offers four teams the opportunity to roll the dice and navigate a giant MONOPOLY board guided by two human tokens while competing in escape room style challenges to buy property and ultimately secure a victory. With life-sized playability, this is one board you can’t flip over in frustration!

2025 marks 90 years of MONOPOLY in the market, and Hasbro is celebrating its iconic legacy all year long. As the world’s favorite family game brand, with over one billion players in 114 countries, MONOPOLY is more than just a game – it’s a global phenomenon. Known for its timeless fun, strategy, and friendly competition, MONOPOLY invites consumers across generations to step into a world where opulence and villainy collide, and all is fair in the race for riches. With a growing list of 300+ culturally relevant editions and new ways to play – from in-person experiences to digital platforms, casino games and more – there’s truly a MONOPOLY for everyone.

This large-scale interactive experience is located at 407 S. Broadway in Denver. Tickets and more information are available at denvercenter.org/monopoly.

