MISERY to Open Arvada Center's 2026-2027 Season

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The Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities kicks off its 2026-2027 Theatre Season with the chilling Stephen King thriller Misery. Both a best-selling book and an Oscar-winning movie, the Arvada Center version has no intermission so that the suspense stays high from curtain open to close. Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Collins, Misery runs from September 4 to October 11, 2026.

'We are excited to venture into the world of Stephen King and his genius for creating psychological horror and suspense,' said Artistic Director Lynne Collins. 'While we often share songs and dances on our Main Stage, this time we're reaching out to folks who want to experience a different kind of thrill. We have some terrifying moments planned and our brilliant production team and talented cast will take our audience to some gloriously horrible places.'

The Arvada Center production is directed by Lynne Collins, with scenic design by Brian Mallgrave and fight direction by Geoffrey Kent. Geoffrey Kent and Jacque Wilke star as Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes; the cast also includes Josh Robinson and Sydney Parks Smith.

After a roadside accident, author Paul Sheldon wakes up incapacitated in the home of his 'number one fan' - the sweet but menacing Annie Wilkes. And she isn't happy with his latest work at all. Injured from the crash and at Annie's mercy, Paul soon realizes her adoration leans more toward obsession... and now he's writing for his life. Based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, this tense cat-and-mouse game will grip you until the very end.

Content advisory: This Stephen King thriller features a psychopathic bibliophile whose weapons of choice include prescription drugs, various guns, physical violence and sledgehammers, and a captive victim who, quite understandably, uses very strong adult language.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs, including American Sign Language-interpreted performances on September 16 and 26. To learn more about these performances and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

Tickets start at $45 for preview performances, and $65 for public performances. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Misery, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/misery

IF YOU GO

Misery

By William Goldman

Adapted from the novel by Stephen King

Main Stage Theatre

September 4 - October 11, 2026

Accessible Performances:

American Sign Language Interpreted - September 16 at 7PM, September 26 at 1PM

MISERY CAST LIST

Geoffrey Kent - Paul Sheldon

Jacque Wilke - Annie Wilkes

Josh Robinson - Buster

Sydney Parks Smith - Understudy

MISERY CREATIVE TEAM

Director: Artistic Director Lynne Collins

Sound Design: Jason Ducat

Fight Director: Geoffrey Kent

Scenic Design: Brian Mallgrave

Lighting Design: Shannon McKinney

Costume Design: Linda Morken

Wig & Hair Design: Jocelen Barnett Smith

Stage Manager: Christine Rose Moore

Assistant Stage Managers: Melissa J Michelson, Malia Stoner

Associate Artistic Director: Kenny Moten

This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey and sponsored by Climb Credit Union. The 2026-2027 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health.

ABOUT THE ARVADA CENTER FOR THE ARTS AND HUMANITIES

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities reflects on the past and celebrates the future with our 50th anniversary! Since its founding in 1976, the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities has produced, curated, and created national-caliber arts, humanities, and education programs, providing a place of enlightenment and entertainment for all people who visit. Our 50th anniversary celebrates community and the connections we have made over the years. The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities is generously supported in part by the City of Arvada, the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

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