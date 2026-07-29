 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE HATMAKER'S WIFE to Make Colorado Premiere at Firehouse Theater

Verl Hite, Dia Kline and Bruce Laks lead the cast at the John Hand Theater in Denver.

By:
THE HATMAKER'S WIFE to Make Colorado Premiere at Firehouse Theater

Firehouse Theater Company will bring Lauren Yee's acclaimed play to Colorado audiences for the first time - an enchanting tale of love and loss.

The Hatmaker's Wife  runs September 26 through October 25, 2026, at the John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place in Denver. Directed by Colby Bleicher, performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $32, with group rates of $27 per person for parties of 10 or more.

About The Hatmaker's Wife:

When a young couple moves into an old house, they soon discover its walls have stories to tell. As past and present collide, an eccentric hatmaker, his wife, and a missing hat become part of a magical journey exploring love, memory, and the meaning of home.

Filled with humor, imagination, and heartfelt moments, The Hatmaker's Wife reminds us that every home holds the stories of those who came before.

“I'm thrilled to work with the talented, dedicated staff at Firehouse and a fantastic cast and team of designers to bring The Hatmaker's Wife to life,” said Director Colby Bleicher. “This play is equal parts playful and poignant. It offers something I always hope to provide audiences: a chance to be moved -- to laughter, tears, or maybe both. Plus, there's a Cheeto-eating golem.”

The Hatmaker's Wife features the talents of: Verl Hite as Hetchman, Dia Kline as Hetchman's Wife, Bruce Laks as Meckel, Jordann Zbylski as Voice, Jaylin Wiese as Gabe/Golem and Corinne Landy as Wall.

Tickets and additional information are available at firehousetheatercompany.com or by calling (303) 562-3232.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Colorado Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Colorado SHOWS

The Secret Comedy of Women in Colorado The Secret Comedy of Women
Garner Galleria Theatre (4/21-5/16) PHOTOS
Ali Stroker in Concert in Colorado Ali Stroker in Concert
Lone Tree Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
Hadestown in Colorado Hadestown
Buell Theatre (6/08-6/13)
Alison Krauss And Union Station in Colorado Alison Krauss And Union Station
Blue Federal Credit Union Arena (8/18-8/18)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Colorado The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Creede Repertory Theatre - Mainstage Theatre (5/30-9/06)
Legally Blonde - The Musical in Colorado Legally Blonde - The Musical
Buell Theatre (2/05-2/07) PHOTOS
Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure in Colorado Ken Ludwig's Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure
Creede Repertory Theatre - Mainstage Theatre (6/27-9/13)
The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration in Colorado The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Buell Theatre (11/14-11/14)
Colorado New Play Summit in Colorado Colorado New Play Summit
Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex (2/20-2/21) PHOTOS
ELF The Musical in Colorado ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets