THE HATMAKER'S WIFE to Make Colorado Premiere at Firehouse Theater

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Firehouse Theater Company will bring Lauren Yee's acclaimed play to Colorado audiences for the first time - an enchanting tale of love and loss.

The Hatmaker's Wife runs September 26 through October 25, 2026, at the John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place in Denver. Directed by Colby Bleicher, performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $32, with group rates of $27 per person for parties of 10 or more.

About The Hatmaker's Wife:

When a young couple moves into an old house, they soon discover its walls have stories to tell. As past and present collide, an eccentric hatmaker, his wife, and a missing hat become part of a magical journey exploring love, memory, and the meaning of home.

Filled with humor, imagination, and heartfelt moments, The Hatmaker's Wife reminds us that every home holds the stories of those who came before.

“I'm thrilled to work with the talented, dedicated staff at Firehouse and a fantastic cast and team of designers to bring The Hatmaker's Wife to life,” said Director Colby Bleicher. “This play is equal parts playful and poignant. It offers something I always hope to provide audiences: a chance to be moved -- to laughter, tears, or maybe both. Plus, there's a Cheeto-eating golem.”

The Hatmaker's Wife features the talents of: Verl Hite as Hetchman, Dia Kline as Hetchman's Wife, Bruce Laks as Meckel, Jordann Zbylski as Voice, Jaylin Wiese as Gabe/Golem and Corinne Landy as Wall.

Tickets and additional information are available at firehousetheatercompany.com or by calling (303) 562-3232.

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