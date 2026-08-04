Steve Simeone to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark
The comic behind the album Remember This will bring multiple shows to the Denver-area club.
Steve Simeone will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from August 6 - 8. Steve Simeone made his Comedy Central debut on Gabriel Iglesias' Stand Up Revolution in 2014 and has been featured multiple times on the network's This is Not Happening. Steve has recently been featured on Ari Shaffir's newest storytelling show The End.
Steve was chosen by Honda to represent their summer Cheerance Campaign featuring his comedy in a series of national spots. His first album Remember This went to the top of the charts on both Billboard and iTunes.
Steve developed his unique high-energy approach to storytelling by competing for laughs with his two brothers around the family dinner table. His positive, family friendly approach to comedy has delighted audiences around the world and made him a paid regular at Hollywood's most prestigious comedy clubs including The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and Laugh Factory. Tune into Steve's popular podcast Good Times or catch him on Joey Diaz's The Church of What's Happening Now and become one of his buddies.
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Venus in Fur
The Other Road Theater Project (12/04-12/12)
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Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre (9/04-10/03)
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Mamma Mia!
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/11-5/16)
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What A Glorious Feeling!
Garner Galleria Theatre (11/07-4/04) PHOTOS
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EUREKA DAY by Jonathan Spector
Springs Ensemble Theatre (8/13-8/30)
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The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration
Buell Theatre (11/14-11/14)
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My Chemical Romance & The Breeders
Coors Field (8/27-8/27)
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Hold On To Your Butts
DCPA Cabaret (9/16-10/04)
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Suicideboys & Destroy Lonely
Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre (9/25-9/25)
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Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
Buell Theatre (12/18-12/19) PHOTOS