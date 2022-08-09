Lucius Comes To The Fox Theatre In November

Known for their electric live performances, acclaimed indie pop band Lucius will embark on their "Feels Like Second Nature" headline tour this fall with newly confirmed shows at Austin's Scoot Inn, Dallas' The Echo, Denver's Ogden Theatre, Seattle's Neptune Theatre, San Diego's Music Box and Los Angeles' The Belasco among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday, August 12 at 10:00am local time. Ticket details can be found at www.ilovelucius.com.

The fall dates follow Lucius' triumphant spring tour, as well as their recent performance at Newport Folk Festival, and celebrate the band's acclaimed new album, Second Nature, which was released this past spring via Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution (RoW)-stream/purchase here. Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music. Additionally, Lucius recently unveiled "Dance Around It (Fancy Feelings Remix)," a new version of album track, "Dance Around It." Listen/share HERE.