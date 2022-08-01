Local Theater Company Twelfth Season to Feature Music Icons, Sexting And A Queen On Trial

Local Theater Company (LTC), a nationally recognized, award-winning theater based in Boulder, Colorado, has announced their Season 12 lineup. Included are multi-hyphenate GerRee Hinshaw's story of self-discovery through the genre-spanning music of Mexican-American artist Linda Ronstadt, Raised on Ronstadt, presented in Boulder, fall 2022.

In December, the True West Award-winning Local Lab selection, Shells, returns in the form of a holiday (or, anti-holiday) show, Pop the Holidays: Music with 'Shells Hoffman. This play, created by Nick Chase & Roslyn Hart, showcases the hilarious emotional roller coaster of one woman trying to regain the upper hand after a one-night stand. In March, 2023, LTC returns to Denver with The Lady M Project, penned by Hadley Kamminga-Peck, Anne Penner, and Mare Trevathan. Trevathan is set to direct, with Penner starring and Kamminga-Peck returning as dramaturg. The company will also present their expanded new play festival featuring four new works, community events and workshops, Local Lab 12, in Boulder, spring 2023.

In addition to the three full productions and Local Lab new play festival, LTC will launch "Come Together," a series of community conversations inspired by the themes of the featured works. Newly-appointed Co-Artistic Director Betty Hart will curate the series.

Misha S. Zimmerman, Executive Producer, said, "Local is thrilled to return to full productions. Over the past two years, we've been proud to support the development of 15 new theatrical works through our Local Lab program. Now, we have the opportunity to step into the theater and experience three exceptional world premieres that speak to the current moment."

SEASON 12 DETAILS

Raised on Ronstadt

Written and performed by GerRee Hinshaw

October-November, 2022

Boulder, CO (venue TBA)

Exploring the sounds of her childhood, one woman discovers how an icon's disregard for convention and category inspired more than her taste in music. Featuring live musical performances.

Pop the Holidays: Music with 'Shells Hoffman

Created by Nick Chase & Roslyn Hart

Written and directed by Nick Chase

Performed by Roslyn Hart

December, 2022

Denver, CO (venue TBA)

Crash into the holidays at this True West Award-winning show where songs are sung, shots are downed, and sh*t gets real. Hosted by "hysterically funny and wildly inappropriate" (Time Out NY) downtown NYC sensation 'Shells Hoffman, this show involves the whole audience in hilarious games, epic sing-alongs, and jaw-dropping revelations.

The Lady M Project

Conceived by Anne Penner & Mare Trevathan

Written by Hadley Kamminga-Peck, Anne Penner, & Mare Trevathan

Directed by Mare Trevathan

March, 2023

Denver, CO (venue TBA)

Experience Shakespeare's Macbeth from the passionate, complex, loving, and disturbed point of view of Lady Macbeth.

Local Lab 12

April, 2023

Boulder, CO (venue TBA)

Experience the cutting-edge of new theater with Local Lab, Boulder's premier new play festival. Enjoy three days of plays, parties, and workshops.

Tickets for Raised on Ronstadt and Pop the Holidays: Music with 'Shells Hoffman will go on sale in mid-August. For more information, visit localtheaterco.org.