Local Theater Company Announces Virtual Programming For Season 10 Featuring John Lithgow and More

Local Theater Company has announced its season 10 virtual programming! Programs include Living Room Local, Local Lab, and Writing For Stage & Screen.

Living Room Local

Missing live performance? Here's your chance to directly engage with master artists and learn more about their creative processes. It's a masterclass, with the opportunity to directly interact with these industry leaders. In September, award-winning actor and writer John Lithgow will host a conversation on satire and its role in art and politics. Become a Season 10 Member and get exclusive access to Living Room Local.

The first host will be John Lithgow on September 27 at 6pm MT.

Local Lab

This year, Local Lab-the company's festival of new American plays-is happening ALL YEAR LONG! When you become a Season 10 Member, you're supporting the development of 10 new American plays and their corresponding creative teams! In addition, you'll be invited to exclusive readings of these new works throughout the season. A membership says, "yes, I support these necessary, powerful stories."

Writing For Stage & Screen

Have a story to tell, but you're not sure where to start? Are you a playwright who's looking to learn from a fellow writer? Writing for Stage and Screen will sharpen your narrative skills and introduce you to new entry points into your story. Three playwrights will teach three unique courses throughout the season. Season 10 Members receive 25% off the regular price of $179.

Learn more at https://www.localtheaterco.org/.

