Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards; Thin Air Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Zachary Chiero - BUYER & CELLAR - Merely Players 26%

Emily Van Fleet - MESS IS MORE - Creede Repertory Theater 21%

Visionbox Ensemble - SONDHEIM AT THE SOILED DOVE - Visionbox Studio 13%

Nancy Begley / Jeff Parker - AN UNEXPECTED SONG - Vintage Theatre 12%

Jennifer Burnett - STEPPING OUT - Vintage Theatre 11%

Lars Preece - BACK TO BROADWAY - Vintage Theatre 7%

Carolyn Lohr - CHANGING LANES - Vintage Theatre 5%

Rodney Brazil - MEANINGLESS - Denver Fringe Festival 4%

Matt Storrs - PORTLY LUTHERAN KNOW IT ALL - Denver Fringe Festival 1%

Blaise Wopperer - CLOG KID - Denver Fringe Festival 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Riley O'Rourke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 40%

Dallas Padoven - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 25%

Jennifer Lupp and Jeff Duke - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 10%

Stephanie Hansen - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 8%

Ashley Chasteen - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Zachary Chiero - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 5%

Noah Racey - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Judith Allen - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 2022 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jess Clapper - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 31%

Jesus Perez - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 10%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company 10%

JoAnn Nevils - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 7%

Nicole M Harrison - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Jesus Perez - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

JoAnn Nevils - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 5%

Jeff Duke & Stephanie Hansen - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Rachel Herring Finely - DRY LAND - Benchmark Theatre 4%

Angela Calin - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 3%

Elise Kulovany - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Meghan Anderson Doyle - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Denver Center Cabaret 3%

Rebecca Spafford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Rebecca Spafford - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Chantelle Frazier - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 1%

Jack Krause - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%

Bryn Frisina - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Armbrister - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 26%

Mona Wood-Patterson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 12%

Carrie Klofach - A NEW BRAIN - University of northern Colorado 9%

Betty Hart - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Town Hall Theater 9%

Dustin Hebert - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 7%

Kelly Van Oosbree - 1776 - Performance Now Theatre Company 7%

Michael Querio - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Jeff Duke - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Bernie Cardell - GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 6%

Joel Ferrel - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Denver Center Cabaret 6%

Mary Nye Bennett - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Jeffery Duke - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Betty Hart - BLACADEMICS - Vintage 18%

Mona Wood-Patterson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 16%

Seema Sueko - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company 12%

Dwayne Carrington - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 9%

Melissa Rain Anderson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Denver Center Theatre Company 8%

Bruce Freestone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 7%

Gregg Daniel - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 6%

Wendy Ludgewait - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 5%

Andy Anderson - CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 4%

Mandy Gardner - TRUE WEST - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 3%

Judith Allen - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Jack Krause - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Neil Truglio - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 2%

Noah Racey - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Bryn Frisina - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Shane Grant - EPIC PROPORTIONS - Coal Creek Theater of Louisville 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 30%

A NEW BRAIN - The university of northern Colorado 9%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Vintage Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 5%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Littleton Town Hall 4%

BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA 3%

CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

BLACKADEMICS - Vintage 3%

GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 3%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 2%

TRUE WEST - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 2%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 1%

CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 1%

THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Longmont Theatre Company 1%

THE BLUEST EYES - Theatreworks 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%

OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 0%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 16%

Lonnie Alcalrez - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA 9%

Ethan Newman - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 9%

Charles MacLeod - THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company 9%

Emily Maddox - BLACKADEMICS - Vintage 9%

Ethan Newman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Charles MacCloud - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 6%

Ethan Newman - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Ethan Newman - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

Charles MacLeod - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Denver Center Cabaret 5%

Brian Miller - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Emily Maddox - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 4%

Grant Putney - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Phillip Baugh - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Brett Maughan - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 3%

Grant Putney - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

David Grinnell - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mark Ceppetelli - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 39%

Trent Hines - INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 30%

Michael Querio - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 15%

Michael Jordan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory 6%

Michael Querio - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

Judith Allen - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Aaron Gandy - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 27%

FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 10%

INTO THE WOODS - Arvada Center 9%

JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Vintage Theatre 5%

PATSY CLINE - Creede Repertory Theater 4%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Towne Hall 4%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

FIRST DATE - Equinox Theatre Company 3%

GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 3%

1776 - Performance Now Theater CompanyCompany 3%

HAIR - Miner's Alley 3%

BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Longmont Theatre Company 1%

LIZZIE - Forgelight Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 75%

OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 25%



Best Performer In A Musical

Matt Paris - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 20%

Emery Hines - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 8%

Daniel Barrett - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 8%

Emily Van Fleet - PATSY CLINE - Creede Repertory Theater 7%

Elena Doyno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 6%

Miracle Myles - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 6%

Geoff Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 5%

Abby McInerney - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Town hall arts center 5%

Madeline Canfield - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

Mitchell Lewis - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 4%

Mary Louise Lee - GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 4%

Nancy Evans Begley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Vintage Theatre 3%

Bussy Gower - FIRST DATE - Equinox Theatre Company 3%

Allie Tamburello - BRIGHT STAR - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 2%

Jason Lythgoe - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatreworks Durango (Fort Lewis College) 2%

Ethan Hardy Benson - BRIGHT STAR - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 2%

Jake Bell - FIRST DATE - Equinox Theatre Company 2%

Maya Rowe - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Josh Kellman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 2%

Cassandra Brooks - BRIGHT STAR - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 2%

Jeremy Rill - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 1%

Noah Barnes - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 1%

Tyler Price - BRIGHT STAR - Thingamajig Theatre, Pagosa Springs 1%

Tyler Simone - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory 1%

Tymisha Harris - JOSEPHINE - Denver Fringe Festival 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Vaughn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA 12%

Chelsea Frye - BLACADEMICS - Vintage 10%

Jennifer MaCabe Rincon - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 10%

Chavez Ravine - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 9%

Jason Lythgoe - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 8%

Erika Vetter - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 7%

Adam Fontana - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 6%

Kathleen Davis - HUMAN BEINGS AND OTHER ACTS OF COMEDY - Evergreen Players 5%

Tiana Song - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 5%

Bobby Bennett - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 5%

Molly Turner - CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 4%

Jeannie Wheeldon - THE CHILDREN - Merely Players 4%

Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry - CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 3%

David Austin-Groen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Kamil Qahar - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Brian Hill - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Elinor Dashwood - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Brikaih Flore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Steven P. Sickles - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Ambrose Ferber - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

Brianna Sprecher-Kinneer - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 14%

CHOIR BOY - Denver Theatre Center 14%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 12%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - DCPA 11%

BLACADEMICS - Vintage 9%

THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 7%

THE CHINESE LADY - Denver Center Theatre Company 7%

TRUE WEST - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 5%

IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 4%

COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 3%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

THE BLUEST EYES - Theatreworks 2%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

1 NIGHT 6 PLAYS - 5280 CoOp 1%

OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 1%

CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Charles Ford - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 17%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 12%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 10%

Efren Degadillo - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 10%

Lisa Orzolek - THE OTHER JOSH COHEN - Denver Center Cabaret 10%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 8%

Tina Anderson - AN OCTOROON - Benchmark Theatre 8%

Michael Duran - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 6%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

James Brookman - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 5%

Jeff Jesmer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Dennis Madigan - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Michael Gorgan - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Michael Gorgon - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Victoria Villalobos - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 30%

Sarah Speck - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 15%

CeCe Smith - THE PIANO TEACHER - Vintage 12%

Jeff Gardner - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 12%

Sarah D Speck - BEEHIVE - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Sarah D Speck - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 7%

Sarah D Speck - DESPERATE MEASURES - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Neil Truglio - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 4%

Phillip Baugh - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Mason Dill - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Grant Putney - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Victoria Villalobos - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Noah Peacock - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 16%

Anders Arneson - A NEW BRAIN - University of Northern Colorado 11%

Alec Connolly - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 11%

Caitie Moss - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Thin Air Theatre Company 8%

Conor Sheehan - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merely Players 8%

Jack Cordray Griffin - FIRST DATE - Equinox Theatre Company 6%

Matt La Fontaine - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Vintage Theatre 6%

Andrew Greiche - JERSEY BOYS - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 6%

Katie Reid - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 5%

Tyler Symone - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 5%

Carter Edward Smith - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 5%

Nancy Evans Begley - FOOTLOOSE - Give5Productions 4%

Camryn Torres - GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 3%

Luiza Vitucci - CINDERELLA - Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael O'Shea - GYPSY - Vintage Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zachary Chiero - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 21%

Sara Kowalski - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 12%

Matthew Hancock - IN THE UPPER ROOM - Denver Center For The Performing Arts 10%

Alexander Watson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Candlelight Dinner Playhouse 10%

Jason Lythgoe - TRUE WEST - Durango Arts Repertory Theatre (Durango Arts Center) 7%

Elton Tanega - CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 5%

Lisa Young - THE BLUEST EYES - Theatreworks 5%

Tabitha Tyree - CRY IT OUT - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Nicole Gardner - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - OpenStage Theatre & Company 4%

Dwayne Carrington - DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA - Aurora Fox Theater 3%

Shannon Altner - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 3%

Paul Laakso - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 3%

Ryan Stack - OUR AMERICAN COUSIN: A NATION DIVIDED - Benchmark Theatre 3%

Sydney Parks Smith - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - OpenStage Theatre & Company 3%

Jan Cleveland - CROSS WORDS - Vintage Theatre 2%

Stephen Bowers - AS YOU LIKE IT - Merely Players 2%

Judith Allen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 2%

Jennifer R. Bray - THE CHRISTIANS - OpenStage Theatre & Company 1%

