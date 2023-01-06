Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET

Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, "The Three Musketeers" and "Romeo & Juliet," presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.

In a new adaptation of this epic tale, The Acting Company mashes up waltz with spoken word and high court drama with high fashion hip-hop to reclaim the swashbuckling classic for today, where courage, honesty and valor can still change the world. Inspiration is drawn from the astonishing secret that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of color in a Western military until our own time.

"I think people don't always know that 'The Three Musketeers' springs from a Black imagination. And so, I'm really excited to bring that additional layer of dynamic and cultural integrity into the story," stated Kent Gash, artistic director of The Acting Company. A native of Denver, Gash is an award-winning director, artistic leader, educator and author (see bio).

Set in the contemporary chaos of a city steeped in class and racial conflict, Shakespeare's timeless tale of two star-crossed lovers who follow their passion to its tragic end is as relevant today as it was to audiences four centuries ago. Amid swanky society parties, moonlit nights, desolate churchyards and blood-strewn streets, The Acting Company's fresh production is a lesson in hope and healing.

Tickets for this dynamic duo of performances during the 2022-2023 LCC Presents season start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). Performance is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2022-2023 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).