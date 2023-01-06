Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET

Learn more about both shows here!

Jan. 06, 2023  
Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company Present THE THREE MUSKETEERS and ROMEO AND JULIET

Experience a contemporary take on two timeless tales, "The Three Musketeers" and "Romeo & Juliet," presented by Lakewood Cultural Center and The Acting Company, a Tony-award-winning theater company building a discerning audience by touring exceptional productions.

The Three Musketeers

In a new adaptation of this epic tale, The Acting Company mashes up waltz with spoken word and high court drama with high fashion hip-hop to reclaim the swashbuckling classic for today, where courage, honesty and valor can still change the world. Inspiration is drawn from the astonishing secret that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of color in a Western military until our own time.

"I think people don't always know that 'The Three Musketeers' springs from a Black imagination. And so, I'm really excited to bring that additional layer of dynamic and cultural integrity into the story," stated Kent Gash, artistic director of The Acting Company. A native of Denver, Gash is an award-winning director, artistic leader, educator and author (see bio).

Romeo & Juliet

Set in the contemporary chaos of a city steeped in class and racial conflict, Shakespeare's timeless tale of two star-crossed lovers who follow their passion to its tragic end is as relevant today as it was to audiences four centuries ago. Amid swanky society parties, moonlit nights, desolate churchyards and blood-strewn streets, The Acting Company's fresh production is a lesson in hope and healing.

Tickets for this dynamic duo of performances during the 2022-2023 LCC Presents season start at $25 and are on sale now at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). Performance is recommended for ages 12 and older.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2022-2023 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).




The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February Photo
The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8 Photo
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8
Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 – 8.
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7 Photo
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7
Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7 
Student Blog: Presenting New Works: MARY SHELLEY Photo
Student Blog: Presenting New Works: MARY SHELLEY
In the month of December I was part of a staged reading of a student written musical, Mary Shelley, through the Sandbox Student Series at the University of Colorado Boulder. The musical was written by a CU student and follows the life of Mary Shelley, mother of science fiction and author of Frankenstein.

More Hot Stories For You


The Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in FebruaryThe Upstart Crow to Present LOVE LETTERS By A.R. Gurney in February
January 4, 2023

The Upstart Crow Theatre Company will continue its 42nd season with Love Letters by A.R. Gurney. Performance dates are February 2-5 and 9-12, 2023 at the Carsen Theater in the Dairy Arts Center.
Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8Ryan Kelly Announced At Comedy Works Landmark, January 5- 8
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Ryan Kelly will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark, January 5 – 8.
Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7Josh Johnson Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 5- 7
January 3, 2023

Comedy Works has announced that Josh Johnson will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, January 5 - 7 
Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31Matt Iseman Comes to Comedy Works Landmark, December 29 - 31
December 27, 2022

Matt Iseman will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark to ring in the New Year.
ISMO To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31ISMO To Perform At Comedy Works Larimer Square, December 29 - 31
December 27, 2022

Comedy Works has announced that ISMO will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square: 
share