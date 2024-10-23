LITTLE WOMEN Comes to Firehouse Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Firehouse Theater Company will present this Kate Hamill adaptation of Little Women, directed by Kate Poling. Performances will be November 23 through December 22 with shows Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $32 with a group rate of $27 per person for groups of 10 or more. There is an Industry night benefit performance for the Denver Actors Fund on Monday December 9, with tickets $20. All performances will be at The John Hand Theater at 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver, CO 80230. Tickets and more information available online at www.firehousetheatercompany.com.

About the show: Jo March doesn’t want to be like other girls; in fact, she’s not even sure that she wants to be a girl. Jo is ambitious, rough around the edges, headstrong and yearns for a future she can’t yet articulate. As the nation is torn apart by civil war, Jo and her sisters struggle with what it means to grow up. Restrictive gender roles, political beliefs, poverty, and even love itself threaten to break family ties, as the March sisters try to reconcile their identities with society’s demands. How do you stay true to yourself when the work wants you to become a perfect little woman?

“Kate Hamill is known for her unique, funny and female-centered adaptations, and Little Women follows that trend. This fast-paced retelling focuses on the March sisters as they struggle to find their places in a war-torn country,” offers Director Kate Poling, “At times lightly farcical, at other times heart-wrenching, this play will have audiences laughing and tearing up as they watch these beloved characters grow up. The play asks us to think about identity, gender, and family through a modern and updated lens.”



Little Women features the talents of: Claylish Coldiron as Jo March, Yarmony Mactaggart Bellows as Meg March, Sophia Badia as Amy March, Ashley Somers as Beth March, Carla McBride as Marmee/Aunt March, Shannon Hayes as Hannah/Mrs. Mingott, Sam Evins as Laurie, James Giordano as John Brooks/Parrot, Jeff Jesmer as Mr. Laurence/Robert March/Mrs. Dashwood, Anneliese Farmer as Meg/Marmee/Hannah Swing, Gisselle Gonzalez as Amy/Beth Swing and Daniel Schwartz as Male Swing.

