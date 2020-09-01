LGBTQ+ Short Play Series On Zoom Continues

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The series takes place on Sunday, September 13th at 4:00 MT.

The next event for the Almost Adults Productions ongoing LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Reading Series is Sunday, September 13th at 4:00 MT.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company has been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month on Zoom Almost Adults will present an LGBTQ+ themed short play reading series.

These events will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre. You can also join the Zoom call by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88292182305. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. These events will feature both local and national talent alike.

Program information is as follows:

Wabi Sabi by Rachael Carnes (New York, NY)

Directed by Andra (Dallas, TX)

With Max Gallagher (PA), Zoe Margolis (Santa Fe, NM),

Friends from the past reconnect in High School, but much has changed since they first knew each other.

The Remediator Written and Directed by Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM)

With Marty Madden (Santa Fe, NM) and Niko'a Salas (Santa Fe, NM).

A gay widower forms an unlikely alliance with his exterminator who offers more than just insect repellent.

Members Only by Joe Gulla (New York, NY)

Directed by Christopher Basile (New York, NY)

With Darren Kendrick (Los Angeles, CA) and Jason Nuzzo (New York, NY)

Febo and Dennis negotiate physical intimacy during this recent time of the pandemic.

