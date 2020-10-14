LGBTQ+ Online Short Play Series Continues

These will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page.

Almost Adults, an inclusive local theatre company and member of Theatre Santa Fe have been providing creative opportunities for both beginning and seasoned writers, actors, directors, producers, crew members, and local non-profits since 2015. Twice a month Almost Adults will present a series of LGBTQ+ short play reading programs bringing together talent from all over the world.

These will be live-streamed on the Almost Adults Facebook page which can be found by searching @almostadultstheatre or by emailing writingcoachsf@gmail.com to access the Zoom link. This will be a 75-minute event to include a talkback after the readings. Although the content of the plays will focus on issues surrounding the LGBTQ+ community, anyone is welcome to participate. Program info is as follows:

Repetition by Doug Devitta (New York, NY)

Directed by Bradd Howard (Albuquerque, NM) with BJ Stokey (Santa Fe, NM) Juliana Liscio (Chicago, IL), Mark Westberg (Santa Fe, NM)

Trouble ensues for soon to be childhood friends and next-door neighbors Phillie McDougal and Barbie Bradley, both soon to be 25-years-old, as they are drunk and alone on New Year's Eve.

Last Exit by Philip Middleton Williams (FL)

Directed by Matt Cogswell (Clinton, MA)

With Rob Salerno (Los Angeles, CA) and Aaron Leventman (Santa Fe, NM)

Moving day brings closure to a relationship. Or does it?

X, Y, Z by Emma Meyers (Santa Fe, NM)

Directed by Andra Laine Hunter (Dallas, TX)

A young woman's odyssey takes her to encounters with her friend at three different parts of her life.

Rachel Wilson, Carmen Gallegos, Elizabeth Rich, Margaret Lyman, and Aaron Leventman.

