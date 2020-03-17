Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers Postponed At The Fox Theatre

With the concern of general health safety, the Fox Theatre must postpone the Kabaka Pyramid & The Bebble Rockers performance on April 3 at the Fox Theatre to a new date. All existing tickets from March will be honored. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, if you're unable to make the new date. The company will keep everyone updated as we receive more information.

Kabaka Pyramid is a conscious revolutionary lyricist with a unique musical style; blending the power, energy and melody of Reggae with the lyricism of Hip hop. Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica this Bebble Rock Music artist uses his liquid and hypnotizing delivery to spread positive messages of spiritual evolution that forces you to listen.

The name "Kabaka" is Ugandan for "King" and the long lasting survival of the Pyramids of ancient Africa represent his desire for longevity in the music and deep connection to Kemetic roots; leaving messages for generations to come.

This Award winning artist has developed a solid global fan-base that connects deeply with the messages in his music, touring extensively over the past 6 years to the largest of Reggae stages around the world. Aided by his excellent "Bebble Rockers" band; he has brought his message and power to tens of thousands of people in North America, Europe, Central America and the Caribbean. Hitting stages such as "Reggae on the River" (US), Rebel Salute (JA), Sierra Nevada World Music Festival (US), "Rototom Sunsplash" (Spain), Musa (Portugal), SummerJam (Germany), Reggae Sumfest (JA), Reggae Sundance (NE), Reggae Sun Ska Festival (FRA), South by South West (US), BoomTown (UK) as well as headlining multiple 20+ multi-city club tours. He has also excelled at support for the 30 show, United States "Stony Hill" tour with Damian Jr. Gong Marley to rave reviews. Kabaka is well known for delivering an electrifying and entertaining live performance.

In 2018 following the global success of impactful hit singles, EPs and mixtapes over the previous 7 years; Kabaka released his debut album "Konraband" to tremendous critical acclaim and rave reviews. The page 1 / 3 project; executive produced by Damian "Jr Gong" Marley is a joint release with Bebble Rock Music and Ghetto Youths International and has been a top ten main stay on reggae charts worldwide. Featuring artists such as Chronixx, Protoje, Pressure Buss Pipe, Akon and of course Damian Marley as well as singles like "Well Done", "Kontraband", "Borders", and the anthem "Can't Breathe" which topped the global reggae charts in 2017; the album is already considered a modern day classic.

The Pyramid has released a powerful catalogue over the years including the "Accurate" mixtape presented by music superpower Major Lazer and Walshy Fire to tremendous reception with the mixtape proving to be a hit amongst reggae/hiphop fans. He has also completed the perennial "Rebel Music EP" and the Billboard top 10 charting "Lead the Way EP". With singles such as "Never Gonna Be A Slave", "No Capitalist", "Mi Alright" with Chronixx, and "Free From Chains" as well as music videos for the popular "Reggae Music", "Warrior" featuring Protoje, "World Wide Love, "Liberal Opposer" and "High and Windy" with Sara Lugo; he has achieved regular rotation on local and international airwaves. Kabaka Pyramid is touted by many as a leader in the new wave of powerful reggae artists coming out of Jamaica.

Kabaka has achieved recognition both locally and overseas, placing #1 on the BILLBOARD Next Big Sound Charts and also featured by the popular music conglomerates, TheFader, MTV Iggy, Okayplayer, Reggaeville, Vogue, Billboard, BET amongst many others in the media landscape. In 2013 he was awarded breakthrough artist of the year by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association. He is also a three (3) time nominee for Song of the year 2013, 2014 and 2015 for the tracks "No Capitalist", "Mi Alright" and "Well Done" respectively. The lyricist has in addition won the award for best reggae recording by Canada's highly respected Juno Awards with Exco Levi.

With a mission to steer future generations towards harmony and unity Kabaka Pyramid is primed and focused on bringing a righteous and conscious way of thinking to the masses through Reggae Music.





