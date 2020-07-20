Josh Blue Comes to Comedy Works South in August

Denver's own Josh Blue is releasing his fifth one-hour stand-up special Broccoli on Tuesday, July 21st and will be available on digital and On Demand at Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Playstation, Vudu and Microsoft.

Josh will also be performing at Comedy Works South in Greenwood Village on Friday, August 14th and Saturday, August 15th. For those unable to attend, a live streaming option is also available. Tickets for the live shows are $27.50 and the streams are $12.50. Both options may be purchased online at ComedyWorks.com.

ABOUT JOSH BLUE:

Following his groundbreaking win on NBC's Last Comic Standing in the summer of 2006, Josh Blue has risen through the ranks from promising up-and-coming comic to well-established and sought-after headliner at venues throughout the country. Josh made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the summer of 2018 followed by an appearance at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal on the William H. Macy Gala. The year ended with him recording his fifth one-hour comedy special at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. He continues to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of those with disabilities one sarcastic and though-provoking joke at a time.

