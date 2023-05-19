Jordan Jensen Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, May 25 - 28

Jordan Jensen started comedy in upstate NY before moving to Nashville TN, where she spent a year working for clubs and taking her comedy on the road in her pickup truck.

Most recently, she was featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Jordan was named the first female comic to win NY's Funniest Stand Up at the NY Comedy Festival in 2021. She now lives in Brooklyn and has since been featured on SiriusXM, as a "New Face" at the prestigious Just For Laughs comedy festival and is now a regular at the renowned Comedy Cellar. Her comedy consists of tales of her bizarre upbringing, highly unconventional family and filterless confessions of her time on this filthy planet.

Thursday May 25 / 8:00 PM / $16.00

Friday May 26 / 7:30 & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Saturday May 27 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $22.00

Sunday May 28 / 7:00 PM / $16.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here