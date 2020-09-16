John Crist to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Crist will be performing on October 9 & 10.

Comedy Works has announced that John Crist will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

John Crist is one of today's fast-rising stand-up comedians, with more than one billion video views, millions of fans on social media and sold-out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like "Honest Football Coach," "Every Parent at Disney," "Millennial International" and hundreds more, Crist would still tell you that his live show is better than any of his videos! In 2019, Crist made Pollstar's Top 100 Global Tours list, with over 197,000 tickets sold for his "Human Being Tour." He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as #28. Crist's comedy has been featured on ESPN, Buzzfeed, Sports Illustrated, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, HLN, US Weekly, USA Today, Laughs on Fox, SiriusXM, The Hui??ington Post, Oprah Magazine, House of Highlights, Bleacher Report, 9Gag, RightThisMinute, The Adam Carolla Show, Old Row, Cracked, The Golf Channel and The Daily Wire. He was even once a voice actor on the popular children's radio show Adventures in Odyssey. When asked where he i??nds the inspiration to write jokes, Crist says, "I grew up in the deep south, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight homeschooled children. My i??rst job was at Chick-i??l-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you NOT write jokes?!" Crist's 2016 debut comedy special "I Got Questions" is available now on Amazon Prime, DirecTV and Spotify.

Friday, October 9 / 7:15 PM & 9:15 pm / $35.00

Saturday, October 10 / 6:30 pm & 8:45 pm / $35.00

