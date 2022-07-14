Jim Norton Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square Next Week

Jim Norton is an American stand-up comedian, radio personality, bestselling author and actor.

In his first Netflix stand-up comedy special, titled Mouthful of Shame, Jim lays out a full serving of refreshingly unapologetic humor. He has four additional one-hour comedy specials that can be seen on Hulu, Amazon and HBO GO.

Jim is the co-host of The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show, heard every morning on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. He is also co-host of the podcast UFC Unfiltered with Jim Norton & Matt Serra. Additionally, Norton has been a contributor to Time Magazine since 2014.

*VIP/M&G package available! VIP package will include priority seating (rows 1 - 5), Meet & Greet, PLUS a photo opportunity after the show, which will include a signed autographed poster.

Comedy Works has announced that Jim Norton will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Friday, July 22/ 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Saturday, July 23 / 7:30 PM & 9:45 PM / $32.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.