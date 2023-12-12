Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards

Jessica Kirson Comes To Paramount Theatre, March 14

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She's a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability, and ridiculous characters.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Comedy Works Entertainment proudly welcomes Jessica Kirson to Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10:00am and may be purchased at Click Here.

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She's a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability, and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 200 million views on social media. Her audience is multigenerational, creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Jessica stands out as one of the strongest comedians regardless of gender.

Jessica produced FX's Hysterical, a feature-length documentary that premiered at SXSW 2021. The film explores the changing landscape of women in stand-up comedy and features Margaret Cho, Nikki Glazer, Chelsea Handler, Fortune Feimster, and other notable comedians. Her one- hour special Talking to Myself was executive produced by Bill Burr and debuted on Comedy Central. She is a regular on This Week at the Comedy Cellar and has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The View, HBO's, Crashing, Netflix's, Friends Who Kill, and Kevin Can Wait. She also recently acted in and served as a consultant, producer, and writer on the Robert De Niro film The Comedian.

Jessica's highly anticipated prank call album, The Call Girls, also featuring Rachel Feinstein, was released in 2022. Recorded virtually during the depths of quarantine, the album features characters such as old Jewish grandmothers, sexy co-eds, a conservative mother and her gay son, and more.

She was awarded “Best Female Comic” by the MAC association in New York City and received the prestigious Nightlife Award for “Best Stand-up Comedian.” In her spare time, Jessica is a regular contributor to The Howard Stern Show, where she produces and stars in prank calls for the show.


