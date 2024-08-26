Jeff Dye to Perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeff Dye will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark on Friday August 30 and Saturday August 31.

Jeff Dye is a nationally touring comedian, actor, and host. Jeff shot over 100 episodes of a new FOX game show called Who the Bleep is that? and was a recent guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. Jeff is currently filming his new comedy special, The Last Cowboy in LA at the world-famous Electric Jane in Nashville, TN. He starred in NBC's comedy adventure series Better Late Than Never and can be seen on episodes of I Can See Your Voice and The Masked Singer.



Dye has performed multiple times on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has his own Comedy Central Presents special. Jeff's last two albums Dumb is Gooder and Live from Madison, are playing on Sirius XM and both are top 10 albums on the Billboard Comedy Charts.



Jeff is a recurring guest on The Greg Gutfeld Show where he has received praise for his raw unfiltered comedic viewpoint, bringing a new style of edge and honesty. Dye's passion is bringing love and positivity through laughter.







Comments