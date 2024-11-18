JP Sears Comes To Comedy Works Landmark This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy Works has announced JP Sears will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

JP Sears is a comedian, author, and YouTuber known for his unapologetic stand for freedom and his satirical take on politics, fitness, and faith. His unique approach to comedy encourages his audience to question societal norms while embracing personal growth with laughter and authenticity. As a speaker and creator, he continues to inspire millions to find hope and freedom in the everyday absurdities.

Purchase JP's VIP Program!

Each VIP ticket includes:

Reserved seating in rows 7 & 8 (behind Lucy Restaurant customers).

An exclusive “Question & Answer” session with JP.

Autographed VIP badge/collector's lanyard

Thursday November 21 / 7:00 pm / $35.00 - $84.00

Friday November 22 / 6:00 pm & 9:00 pm/ $35.00 - $84.00

Saturday November 23 / 5:00 pm & 8:00 pm / $35.00 - $84.00

Advance tickets are available. Visit ComedyWorks.com

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine with us at Lucy Restaurant.

Comments