JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Arvada Center

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For the ninth time in its history, the Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities brings back the vibrant audience-favorite Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this holiday season! Directed by Associate Artistic Director Kenny Moten, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes a fresh spin on the Broadway classic, and opens November 20 in the Main Stage Theatre.

When Joseph starts having vivid visions of the future, his jealous brothers plot his downfall. But the rockstar Pharoah hears of Joseph's gift, sending him on a journey that's a joyous explosion of catchy tunes, dazzling colors, and irresistible energy.

'A show about dreaming invites us to use our own imaginations, and I'm excited to continue the Arvada Center's tradition of finding fresh ways to bring Joseph to life,' said Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Director Kenny Moten. 'We're giving it the pop star treatment, with the big entrances and theatrical surprises of a contemporary concert, inviting longtime fans and a new generation to discover it together.'

The Arvada Center production is directed by Kenny Moten, with choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders and music direction by Alec Steinhorn. The cast includes EJ Dohring, Adriane Leigh Robinson, and Desmond Newson. A full cast and creative crew list is below.

The Arvada Center firmly believes that everyone should experience the transcendent power of the arts. We are proud to offer accessibility accommodations for people with varying needs including two scheduled performances with American Sign Language interpretation Dec. 2 at 7:00 PM and Dec. 12 at 1:00 PM, and an Audio Described performances on Dec. 4 at 7:00 PM and Dec. 9 at 1:00PM. To learn more about this and all of our other accessibility offerings, visit our Accessibility webpage and reach out to the Box Office at info@arvadacenter.org or 720-898-7200.

This production is underwritten by Diana and Mike Kinsey, Dr. and Mrs. Richard A. Patt, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, and Mary Ellen and Mike Litzau. The 2026-2027 Theatre Season Presenting Sponsor is Intermountain Health. The Artistic Director for the Arvada Center is Lynne Collins.

Tickets start at $62. Children ages 6+ are allowed at this production. To learn more about the show and to purchase tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, visit the production webpage: https://arvadacenter.org/events/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat.

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