Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to Lakewood Cultural Center in December

Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” will be co-presented by Lakewood Cultural Center Presents and Performance Now Theatre Company on Thursdays through Sundays, December 6-22. The music and lyrics are by Irving Berlin, and the book is by David Ives and Paul Blake.

This comedic and joyous show business story focuses on a popular song-and-dance team of two WWII veterans who become romantically involved with a musical sister act while teaming up to save a failing inn. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, “White Christmas,” it’s an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

“You'll go home happy. A sure-fire seasonal musical. I don't see how anyone who loves Broadway musicals can fail to be pleased by so polished and ingenious a show. The songs are out of Berlin's top drawer,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

The cast includes Jeremy Rill as Bob Wallace, Andrew Bates as Phil Davis, Katie Reid as Betty Haynes, Abegail Kochevar as Judy Haynes, Rick Long as General Waverly, Jennifer Burnett as Martha Watson, Brooklyn Schreiner as Susan Waverly, and a talented ensemble of 17 actors, singers and dancers.

Hosted at the intimate and easily accessible Lakewood Cultural Center, this charming musical is co-presented with Performance Now Theatre Company, "a first-class organization in every sense of the word that creates some of the best musical productions seen in this community," said reviewer Beki Pineda. The group will present the musical, by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, as part of the 2024-2025 LCCPresents season.

