Immersive Space Experience Coming To Colorado February 2024

Infinity Experiences, Felix & Paul Studios and PHI Studio, in association with Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Off-Center has announced the presentation of Click Here premiering in Colorado this February 3 – May 5, 2024 at Stanley Marketplace.

Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is a captivating immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. This unique journey will give audiences breathtaking 360-degree views of Earth and life in space as an astronaut using advanced technology.

“Space Explorers: THE INFINITE is a one-of-a-kind experience that shows you what life is like in orbit and reveals the many wonders of space exploration,” said Charlie Miller, Executive Director and Curator of Off-Center. “I’m thrilled that our adventurous community will be among the first in the world to experience THE INFINITE before it goes on to tour the country.”

Tickets for Space Explorers: THE INFINITE will go on pre-sale to DCPA Subscribers on October 17 and tickets for the public will go on sale November 1. Visit denvercenter.org for more information and details on how to be the first to know when tickets are released.

After having fascinated 300,000 visitors around the world, Space Explorers: THE INFINITE lands in Denver featuring new content captured in space, promising an otherworldly adventure!

Prepare yourself for a powerful immersive experience inspired by NASA missions aboard the International Space Station. On this unique journey, you will access never-before-seen 360-degree videos captured in space using advanced technology. Witness breathtaking views of Earth and gain a unique perspective into the daily life of astronauts through exclusive encounters with the international crew.

Now it's your turn to experience firsthand what life is like in orbit, without ever leaving the ground!

Age Requirement: Designed for ages 13+. Children under the age of 8 will not be admitted. Those aged 8-12 will require a waiver signed by their parent/guardian before beginning the experience.

INFINITY Experiences is a joint venture between PHI Studio and Felix & Paul Studios, founded in April 2020 to create and market large-scale immersive projects, including the travelling exhibition Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. The two companies joined forces and set a mission to evolve how visitors experience new extended reality (XR) experiences while creating a genuine and authentic connection around them.

PHI Studio has developed a reputation as an incubator for talent at the vanguard and as a catalyst for the conception and implementation of immersive multidisciplinary projects. We are continually exploring the ways in which technology can lead to new forms of artistic expression and storytelling. Studio PHI is committed to collaborating with artists, producers, and partners to foster the creation and development of innovative artworks at the vanguard, shaping the future of the immersive experience.

Felix & Paul Studios is an Emmy® award-winning immersive entertainment studio dedicated to producing engaging, innovative and groundbreaking virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality experiences for audiences around the world, including Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the project behind THE INFINITE, as well as major collaborations with Cirque du Soleil, Universal Studios, Lebron James, Michelle and Barack Obama, and more.

INFINITY Experiences would like to thank its partners for their financial support: Canada Economic Development, the Fonds d'investissement de la culture et des communications, the Société de développement des entreprises culturelles and Tourisme Montréal

Off-Center produces unexpected theatrical experiences that put the audience at the center of the story. What began in 2010 as a small theatrical test kitchen has grown into a signature line of programming for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, credited with bringing immersive theatre to Colorado and helping establish Denver as a national hub for immersive art.

Among Off-Center’s large-scale productions that have garnered local and national praise are: the world premiere Theater of the Mind created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, Sweet & Lucky created with New York-based Third Rail Projects, Camp Christmas with artist Lonnie Hanzon, The Last Defender with The House Theatre of Chicago, Perception featuring live music by Tom Hagerman of DeVotchKa, and a 360-degree staging of The Wild Party. With support from the Doris Duke and Wallace foundations, Off-Center has been