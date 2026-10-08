IT'S OKAY TO LAUGH Will Return to Denver at Buntport Theater

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Stories on Stage, in collaboration with Buntport Theater, will present “It's Okay to Laugh” on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.

Having partnered with Stories on Stage since 2009, this show marks the 17th collaboration with Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz from Buntport Theater Company. This collection of published short stories will have you laughing in the aisles, and that is okay!

Buntport Theater Company emerged in the late 1990s when a group of Colorado College collaborators began creating ensemble‑driven, writer‑director‑designer‑free theater, debuting their first show Quixote in 1998 before converting a Denver warehouse into their permanent black‑box home in 2000. Since then, the collective—now centered around Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman, and Samantha Schmitz—has produced more than 45–50 original full‑length plays, 100 episodes of two live sitcoms (Magnets on the Fridge and Starship Troy), and dozens of installments of their family comic‑book show tRUNks, all while maintaining an egalitarian creative structure and earning more than 75 awards, including Denver's Mayor Award in 2010.

Celebrating their 26th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 18 Hrs 20 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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