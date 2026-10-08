IT'S OKAY TO LAUGH Will Return to Denver at Buntport Theater
The 17th collaboration between Stories on Stage and Buntport Theater marks the ensemble's return to Denver.
Stories on Stage, in collaboration with Buntport Theater, will present “It's Okay to Laugh” on Sunday, November 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver.
Having partnered with Stories on Stage since 2009, this show marks the 17th collaboration with Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman and Samantha Schmitz from Buntport Theater Company. This collection of published short stories will have you laughing in the aisles, and that is okay!
Buntport Theater Company emerged in the late 1990s when a group of Colorado College collaborators began creating ensemble‑driven, writer‑director‑designer‑free theater, debuting their first show Quixote in 1998 before converting a Denver warehouse into their permanent black‑box home in 2000. Since then, the collective—now centered around Brian Colonna, Hannah Duggan, Erik Edborg, Erin Rollman, and Samantha Schmitz—has produced more than 45–50 original full‑length plays, 100 episodes of two live sitcoms (Magnets on the Fridge and Starship Troy), and dozens of installments of their family comic‑book show tRUNks, all while maintaining an egalitarian creative structure and earning more than 75 awards, including Denver's Mayor Award in 2010.
Celebrating their 26th Season, Stories on Stage presents renowned actors performing dynamic and entertaining short stories.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Cerus Saxophone Quartet at Center for Musical Arts
Center for Musical Arts (4/23-4/23)
|
Pianist Michael Davidman at Center for Musical Arts
Center for Musical Arts (1/29-1/29)
|
Annie
PACE Center (1/15-2/07)
|
The Great Gatsby
Buell Theatre (4/06-4/18) PHOTOS
|
Death Becomes Her
Buell Theatre (5/25-6/06) PHOTOS
|
Ali Stroker in Concert
Lone Tree Arts Center (11/14-11/14)
|
Buena Vista Social Club
Buell Theatre (4/27-5/09) PHOTOS
|
ELF The Musical
Buell Theatre (12/22-12/27) PHOTOS
|
MAMMA MIA!
Buell Theatre (5/11-5/16) PHOTOS
|
Drag Queen Magic
Dairy Arts Center: Grace Gamm Theater (10/03-10/17)