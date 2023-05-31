IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $38 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.com.

From the creator of the worldwide phenomenon “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music.

The cast includes Teej Morgan-Arzola (Usnavi), Daniela Castorena (Nina), eden origin (Benny), Karen Gonzalez (Vanessa), Lisa Young (Abuela 1), Yolanda Ortega (Abuela 2), Michael Benitez III (Sonny), Emily Diaz (Daniela), Atlas Drake (Carla), George Zamarripa (Kevin), Ali Chung (Camila), Romy Lopez (Piragua Guy) and Stevie Wise (Graffiti Pete).

Rounding out the cast is ensemble members Brandon Lopez, Madison Manning, Elena Medina, Rebecca Quintero, Marcelina Ramirez, Daevon Robinson, Miriam J. Arenas-Sandoval and Myles Wright.

"In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, earning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda a place in the history books as the youngest composer ever to win the prize. It was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.