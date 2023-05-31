IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Performances run June 23 – July 30.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS at Theatre Aspen Photo 3 Joanna Gleason to Direct Phylicia Rashad in MASTER CLASS
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

Vintage Theatre presents "In the Heights" June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $38 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at www.vintagetheatre.com.

From the creator of the worldwide phenomenon “Hamilton,” “In the Heights” tells the story of vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm and wisdom of three generations of family, love, and music.

The cast includes Teej Morgan-Arzola (Usnavi), Daniela Castorena (Nina), eden origin (Benny), Karen Gonzalez (Vanessa), Lisa Young (Abuela 1), Yolanda Ortega (Abuela 2), Michael Benitez III (Sonny), Emily Diaz (Daniela), Atlas Drake (Carla), George Zamarripa (Kevin), Ali Chung (Camila), Romy Lopez (Piragua Guy) and Stevie Wise (Graffiti Pete). 

Rounding out the cast is ensemble members Brandon Lopez, Madison Manning, Elena Medina, Rebecca Quintero, Marcelina Ramirez, Daevon Robinson, Miriam J. Arenas-Sandoval and Myles Wright.

"In the Heights" opened on Broadway in March 2008. The production was nominated for thirteen Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, earning creator Lin-Manuel Miranda a place in the history books as the youngest composer ever to win the prize. It was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.




RELATED STORIES - Denver

IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS Comes to Vintage Theatre in June

Vintage Theatre presents 'In the Heights' June 23 – July 30 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays and Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre opens with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.   Rocky Mountain Rep is the first Colorado regional theatre to open this show! 

Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre Photo
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre

Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre has announced the casting for their 2023 summer season!  The productions for the summer are Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Pirates of Penzance, and Something Rotten!.  And returning in the fall season will be Rocky Mountain Rep’s signature production, Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver.

Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June Photo
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June

Maz Jobrani is a comedian, actor and host of his own podcast, Back To School With Maz Jobrani on the All Things Comedy Network. His new stand-up comedy special Pandemic Warrior is now available for streaming on PeacockTV.


More Hot Stories For You

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreBEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Meet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory TheatreMeet the 2023 Company at Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre
Maz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in JuneMaz Jobrani Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square in June
Jake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in JuneJake Johannsen Comes to Comedy Works Landmark in June

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cool Jazz for a Hot Summer Night with the CJRO Sextet
Parsons Theatre (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Backwoods Cigars Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels" The Broadway Musical
Lakewood Cultural Center (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Denver Fringe Festival (6/09-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Authentic Experience Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sundyne
Sundyne (1/01-12/31)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stories on Stage presents "Confessions of a Wedding Singer"
Su Teatro (5/07-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Theatre presents In the Heights
Vintage Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HRM Software Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You